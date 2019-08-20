Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Monday: Went 2 for 6 with a run scored in an 8-7, 11-inning loss to the Texas Rangers in their series opener. He batted second and played center field.
Tuesday: Homered and tripled in a 5-1 win over Texas in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
In an 11-inning, 3-2 loss in the night game, Trout went 0 for 5, striking out three times. He batted second and played center field.
Wednesday: The series finale is at 7:05 p.m. Left-hander Mike Minor (11-7, 2.94) will start for Texas. Trout is hitting .250 (4 for 16) with a solo home run against him.
Stats: Trout is tied for the MLB lead in home runs with the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger. He also leads the AL in slugging percentage and is first in the majors in walks, on-base percentage and OPS. He is hitting .297 (127 for 428) with 42 home runs, 98 RBIs and 101 runs scored in 121 games. He has 99 walks, including 11 intentional, and 10 stolen bases on 12 attempts. His on-base percentage is .440, his slugging percentage .664 and his OPS 1.104. The Angels are 63-66.
