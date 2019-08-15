Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Trout went 0 for 2 with three walks in the Angels’ 10-7 loss to the Pirates. He also had his third error of the season.
Wednesday: Trout went 0 for 3 with a walk, a run scored and three strikeouts in the Angels' 7-4 win over Pittsburgh. He stole his 10th base of the season.
Thursday: The Angels return home to host the Chicago White Sox at 10:07 p.m. Chicago’s Reynaldo Lopez (7-9, 5.16 ERA) will start. Trout is 2 for 5 with three strikeouts in his career against Lopez.
Stats: Trout leads the AL in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS and the majors in walks and on-base percentage. He was hitting .291 (117 for 402) with 39 home runs, 92 RBIs and 93 runs scored in 115 games. He had walked 96 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen 10 bases on 12 attempts.
