Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Monday: The Angels were off.
Tuesday: Hit a solo home run in a 5-2 win over the visiting Texas Rangers in the opener of a two-game series. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4.
Wednesday: The series finale is at 10:07 p.m. with Ariel Jurado (6-10, 5.48) scheduled to start for the Rangers. Trout is 4 for 6 with three home runs and five RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout leads MLB in home runs and on-base percentage and is tied for the lead in walks with the Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins. Trout also leads the AL in slugging percentage and OPS.
He is hitting .293 (130 for 443) with 43 home runs, 100 RBIs and 104 runs scored in 126 games. He has 101 walks, including 12 intentional, and 10 stolen bases on 12 attempts. His on-base percentage is .436, his slugging percentage .651 and his OPS 1.087.
The Angels are 64-70.
— Press staff reports
