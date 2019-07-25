Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Hit a solo home run and threw a runner out at the plate in a 5-4 win over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 5. In the second inning, he threw Max Muncy out with a throw of 98.6 mph that traveled 261 feet, according to an article by Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. It was Trout’s fourth outfield assist this year. Bollinger reported it was Trout’s hardest throw since Statcast was introduced in 2015 and tied for the third-hardest throw by any outfielder this season.
Wednesday: The series concluded in a game that ended too late for this edition.
Thursday: The Angels begin a four-game home series 10:07 p.m. against the Baltimore Orioles. Tom Eschelman (0-2, 6.91) will start for the O’s. Trout has never faced him.
Stats: Trout leads the AL in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS and the majors in walks and on-base percentage heading into Wednesday. He is hitting .298 (99 for 332) with 33 home runs, 80 RBIs and 78 runs scored in 95 games. He has walked 79 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .445, his slugging percentage .666 and his OPS 1.110. The Angels are 53-49.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.