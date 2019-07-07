Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Saturday: Went 1 for 3 with a walk in a 4-0 loss to the Astros. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: Went 2 for 5 with his 27th and 28th home runs of the season in an 11-10 loss in 10 innings. Trout drove in four runs and struck out once in the loss. His 28 home runs set the Angels' record for most heading into the All-Star break.
Up next: Trout will start for the American League in the All-Star Game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The game will air on Fox. It will be his eighth straight All-Star Game appearance.
Stats: Trout is hitting .301 (91 for 302) with 28 home runs, 67 RBIs and 71 runs scored in 87 games. He has walked 76 times, most in the major leagues, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .453, best in the majors, and his OPS is 1.098. His 28 homers are the most in the American League.
The Angels are 45-46.
— Press staff reports
