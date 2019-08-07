Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Went 1 for 3, including a solo home run, with a walk and two runs scored in a 7-4 loss to the Reds. He batted second and played center field.
Wednesday: An off day for the Angels as Trout celebrated his 28th birthday.
Thursday: They will open a series against the Boston Red Sox at 7:10 p.m. in a game televised on MLB Network. Left-hander Chris Sale (5-11, 4.68) will start for Boston. Trout is hitting .294 (5 for 17) with one home run, four RBIs and five walks against him.
Stats: Trout leads the AL in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS and the majors in walks and on-base percentage. He is hitting .299 (114 for 381) with 38 home runs, 89 RBIs and 88 runs scored in 108 games. He has walked 87 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen nine bases on 11 attempts. His on-base percentage is .440, his slugging percentage .672 and his OPS 1.112. The Angels are 56-59.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.