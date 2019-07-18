Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Wednesday: Did not play in an 11-2 loss to the Astros.
Thursday: He was scheduled to return to the starting lineup after missing two games with a calf injury. He was set to bat second as the designated hitter.
Friday: The Angels begin a three-game series 10:10 p.m. in Seattle. Mike Leake (7-8, 4.60) will start for Seattle. Trout is hitting .538 (14 for 26) with seven doubles, three homers, six RBIs, four walks and four strikeouts against him.
Stats: Trout entered Thursday hitting .305 (95 for 311) with 30 home runs, most in the AL, 75 RBIs, also tops in the AL, and 74 runs scored in 90 games. He had walked 77 times, most in the major leagues, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .455, best in the majors, his OPS 1.121. The Angels are 50-47.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.