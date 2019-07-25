Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Wednesday: Went 0 for 2, but scored a run in the first and had an RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth of a 3-2 win over the Dodgers. His RBI gave the Angels a 3-1 lead. He also walked, batting second and playing center field.
Thursday: The Angels began a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles in a game that ended too late for this edition.
Friday: The series continues 10:07 p.m. in L.A. Jimmy Yacabonis (1-2, 6.95) will start for the O's. Trout struck out in his only plate appearance against him.
Stats: Trout leads the AL in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS and the majors in walks and on-base percentage heading into Thursday. He is hitting .296 (99 for 334) with 33 home runs, 81 RBIs and 79 runs scored in 96 games. He has walked 80 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .443, his slugging percentage .662 and his OPS 1.105. The Angels are 54-49.
— Press staff reports
