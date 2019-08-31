Press staff reports
Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Wednesday: Did not play in a 3-0 loss to the visiting Texas Rangers. Trout has been dealing with a minor injury to the bottom of his right foot and is expected to play Friday, Rhett Bollinger wrote in a story for MLB.com.
Friday: Went 1 for 5 with three walks in a 7-6, 15-inning loss to the visiting Boston Red Sox. He batted second and played center field.
Saturday: For results and stats from their late game, go to PressofAC.com.
Sunday: The series finale is at 4:07 p.m. Left-hander David Price will start for the Red Sox. Trout is hitting .192 (5 for 26) with one RBI against him. Price has struck him out 11 times.
Stats: Trout began Saturday leading the majors in home runs, walks and on-base percentage. Trout also led the AL in slugging percentage and OPS.
He was hitting .292 (130 for 443) with 43 home runs, 100 RBIs and 104 runs scored in 127 games. He had 104 walks, including 12 intentional, and 10 stolen bases on 12 attempts. His on-base percentage was .437, his slugging percentage .646 and his OPS 1.083.
The Angels were 64-72.
