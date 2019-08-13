Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Monday: Went 0 for 3 with two walks in a 10-2 loss to the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. He batted second and played center field.
Tuesday: For results and stats from their late game against Pittsburgh, go to PressofAC.com.
Wednesday: The series finale is at 8:07 p.m. Chris Archer (3-8, 5.23) will start for the Pirates. Trout is hitting .227 (5 for 22) with no home runs or RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout began Tuesday leading the AL in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS and the majors in walks and on-base percentage. He was hitting .295 (117 for 397) with 39 home runs, 92 RBIs and 91 runs scored in 113 games. He had walked 90 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen nine bases on 11 attempts. His on-base percentage was .439, his slugging percentage .662 and his OPS 1.101.
The Angels were 58-62.
