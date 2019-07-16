Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Monday: Trout, who left Sunday’s game early due to tightness in his right calf, did not play in the Angels’ 9-6 win at home against Houston.
Tuesday: Did not play in a 7-2 win over the Astros. Trout is day to day and not expected to miss a lot of time with the calf injury.
In a story by Rhett Bollonger on MLB.com, Trout said Monday, “I took some swings today. Felt OK. It’s just running I have to worry about. We’ll see how I feel (Tuesday) and see where it goes. I want to be out there. It’s up to the training staff.”
Wednesday: The series resumes at 10:07 p.m. Gerrit Cole (9-5, 3.23) will start for the Astros. Trout is hitting .278 (5 for 18) with one home run and two RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .305 (95 for 311) with 30 home runs, most in the AL, 75 RBIs, also tops in the AL, and 74 runs scored in 90 games. He had walked 77 times, most in the major leagues, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .455, best in the majors, his OPS 1.121. The Angels are 50-46.
