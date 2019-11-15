Philadelphia Eagles running back/punt returner Darren Sproles’ season, and likely his NFL career, is over.
Jay Ajayi’s Eagles career is resuming.
The team announced Friday that Sproles will miss the remainder of the season with a torn right hip flexor muscle. Later, the team said it had re-signed former Eagles running back Jay Ajayi.
“I’ve learned this over my playing career and coaching career that (injuries) are a part of the game,” coach Doug Pederson said during Friday’s livestreamed news conference. “I’m disappointed in Darren’s situation because of who he is as a person, what he’s meant to this organization, what he’s meant to this team, his leadership. He’s a Hall of Fame (special teams player).”
Sproles, 36, has been in the league since 2005. He missed three games earlier this season with a partial tear before returning to action in the Eagles’ 22-14 victory over Chicago on Nov. 3. According to the Eagles, he participated in Monday’s practice and Tuesday’s workout and reported the injury after Wednesday’s workout. Further testing Thursday revealed the extent of the injury.
Lading rusher Jordan Howard was listed as questionable Friday after being limited in practice this week with a shoulder injury Pederson described as a “stinger.”
With Howard’s status uncertain and Sproles out, Ajayi was at the NovaCare Complex to undergo a physical and workout before signing.
Pederson said before the signing was official that if he signed, Ajayi could get a few carries against the Patriots.
The team also could promote running back De’Angelo Henderson from the practice squad to the active roster.
Ajayi hasn’t played since tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in October 2018. Henderson played in three games for the New York Jets last season and five for Denver in 2017.
Howard, impressive rookie Miles Sanders and Boston Scott are the other running backs.
Asked what he could bring to the Eagles backfield, Henderson told the Wilmington News Journal on Friday to “Google me.”
Sproles ranks fifth in league history with 19,696 career all-purpose yards. However, injuries have plagued him for the last three years. He played in only three games in 2017 after tearing an ACL, then missed 10 games last season with a nagging hamstring injury.
He considered retirement after last season but opted to re-sign with the Eagles for one more year.
The Eagles have not had good luck with veteran players this season. Wde receiver DeSean Jackson, who was reacquired in a trade with Tampa Bay, is on injured reserve after undergoing abdominal surgery. Tackle Jason Peters, who signed a one-year deal to stay with the team in March, has missed the last three games with a knee injury and has been a limited participant in practice this week.
“Listen, I would do it again,” Pederson said. “All three of those guys, I’d to it again. They are great players, great leaders, great teammates, and have been a part of this organization for a long time, so I would make decision again.”
Note: Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (ankle) will not play Sunday. ... Pederson said he will not attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout in Atlanta on Saturday but assumed someone from the organization would go.
