Dave Sholler

Dave Sholler, right, with Philadelphia 76ers player Markelle Fultz, has worked his way from a tough childhood in Egg Harbor Township to vice president of communications for the Sixers. Closer to home, Sholler is known just as much for his commitment to Atlantic County charities as he is for helping promote world-famous athletes such as UFC fighter turned boxer Conor McGregor.

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

PHILADELPHIA - Dave Sholler will be even a more visible presence for the 76ers this season.

The NBA team announced several organizational moves, including the promotion of Sholler to senior vice president of communication and team spokesperson.

Sholler, a graduate of Egg Harbor Township and a Mays Landing resident, joined the Sixers in 2016. He will now assume the expanded role of providing periodic updates and information to the media as the official spokesperson for the 76ers organization.

Prior to joining the 76ers, Sholler worked as Vice President of Public Relations, Athlete Marketing and Development for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

