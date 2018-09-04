Nick Foles will start for Eagles vs Falcons in season opener

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, in Cleveland. Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Nick Foles will start against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. Pederson made the announcement on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, one day after a testy exchange with reporters in which he insisted he wanted to wait. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, Fle)

 The Associated Press

Press of Atlantic City Eagles reporter Dave Weinberg will be previewing Thursday's Eagles-Falcons game live tonight on Facebook. 

You can check out the video on our Facebook page at 6 p.m.  You can also submit questions during the video and Dave will try to answer them. 

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7258

mreil@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmaxreil

Tags

I’ve written for multiple publications including Levittown Now, Passyunk Post, Philadelphia Neighborhoods,Temple News and JUMP Magazine. I’ve covered arts, entertainment, business, music, sports and local government. Experienced in videography.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.