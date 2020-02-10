LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Oakcrest High School wrestling team won four straight bouts in the lower weight classes Monday night.
But Lower Cape May Regional junior David Tosto stopped the Falcons from building any more momentum
Tosto earned an 8-6 decision at 132 pounds to lead the third-seeded Caper Tigers to a 39-27 victory over sixth-seeded Oakcrest in a South Jersey Group II first-round match.
Tosto trailed David Flippen in the second period. But the 17-year-old from Lower Cape May remained unfazed and fought back.
And Tosto’s three-point decision gave Lower a 36-21 lead with only two bouts remaining.
“It feels good,” Tosto said. “I let down my team a few times this year, but I finally got to make it up. Now I have to keep practicing.”
Tosto and Flippen wrestle together at Orchard South Wrestling Club in Egg Harbor Township.
“I just had to keep my head straight,” said Tosto said, who also wrestles with his cousin Wesley at LCM. “DJ (Flippen) is a good wrestler. He is respectable. I just had to keep wrestling.”
Lower and Oakcrest (14-12) compete in the Cape-Atlantic League National Division. The Caper Tigers also defeated Oakcrest 40-30 on Jan. 29.
The Caper Tigers (22-3) will wrestle at second-seeded Haddonfield in the semifinals Wednesday.
“(The Falcons) made a couple of changes in their lineup, which I knew was going to give us trouble,” Lower coach Billy Damiana said. “We had to counter that.”
Oakcrest senior Joshua Mensah (152) defeated Christian Campanaro 12-7 in the opening bout. But Lower won the next six bouts to take a commanding 33-3 lead.
The Caper Tigers’ Matthew Craig (285) pinned Amir Cherry in 3 minutes, 38 seconds. Sean Connelly (195) earned a 3-1 decision over James Curtis on a takedown in the extra period.
Damiana praised Craig, Michael Castellano and Tosto for their efforts.
“Tosto and Craig came through when they were doubting themselves,” Damiana said. ‘’They really persevered when it got tough and came through for the team.”
Oakcrest senior Hayden Horsey (126), who is ranked third in The Press’ local weekly rankings at 120, earned a 7-1 over Castellano.
But Damiana was pleased Castellano kept it to just a decision.
“He wrestled a high-level wrestler,” Damiana said. “He saved us from giving them more team points.”
The Falcons won four straight bouts at the lower weight classes, which is their strength.
Hogan Horsey (113) pinned Christian Douglas in 25 seconds. Hunter Horsey (120), Hogan’s twin, earned a 7-1 decision over Devon Bohn.
Hayden, the oldest Horsey brother, made the score 33-21 with his decision.
Oakcrest bumped up several wrestlers to higher weight classes Monday.
“They always wrestle really well for me,” Oakcrest coach Mark Prince said. “I’m never upset about how they perform.”
Prince, a first-year coach, said he wants to add more things and continue to add his own twist to the program next season.
Oakcrest has a quad-meet scheduled for Saturday at Shawnee to prepare for the individual district tournament.
“It was a tough match,” Prince said. “I gambled. But they always do (wrestle well).”
Lower is ready to get back to practice Tuesday.
“I feel like our team is still young and still learning,” Damiana said.” I feel this will build momentum going in the next round.
“I’m not telling you we are going to win or lose, but I am telling you right now that we are going to give a fight.”
106—Aaron Sengvoravong O by forfeit 113—Hogan Horsey O p. Christian Douglas LCM (0:25) 120—Hunter Horsey O d. Devon Bohn LCM 7-1 126—Hayden Horsey O d. Michael Castellano LCM 7-1 132—David Tosto LCM d David Flippen O 8-6 138— Frank Gabriel O p. Wesley Tosto LCM (5:03) 145—Cameron Leslie LCM d Jurdain Hendricks O 10-7 152—Joshua Mensah O d. Christian Campanaro LCM 12-7
160—Braydon Castillo LCM p. Mason Horsey O (1:04)
170—Jonas Lumbruno LCM p. Jason Hearn O (1:41)
182—Connor Eckel LCM p. Zymire Newman O (1:37)
195— Sean Connelly LCM d. James Curtis O 3-1
220—Marcus Hebron LCM p. Zaire Jones O (1:47)
285—Matthew Craig LCM p. Amir Cherry O (3:38)
Match started at 152 pounds
Records—LCM 22-3; O 14-12
