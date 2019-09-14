Records: Eagles 1-0; Falcons 0-1
Line: Eagles by 2 points
Over/under: 521/2 points
TV announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya (NBC)
Forecast: Indoors
My pick (season record: 1-0): Eagles suffer first loss. Falcons 21, Eagles 20
Last time met: The Eagles opened last season with an 18-12 victory over the Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. Cornerback Ronald Darby deflected a fourth-down pass toward Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones to clinch the win. Eagles running back Jay Ajayi scored two touchdowns.
Eagles’ best-case scenario: They get off to a quicker start than last week and improve to 2-0. Carson Wentz throws two touchdown passes. Running backs Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders and Darren Sproles combined for 150 yards rushing. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan throws three interceptions.
Eagles’ worst-case scenario: They struggle again in the early going. The Falcons jump out to a big lead and avoid another Eagles comeback. Ryan throws three TD passes to Jones. Wentz throws two interceptions. Jake Elliott misses two field goals.
Keep an eye on: Falcons defensive lineman Jack Crawford (No. 95). Crawford, 31, is a St. Augustine Prep graduate who lives in Egg Harbor Township during the offseason. The 6-foot-5, 288-pounder had two tackles in last week’s 28-12 loss to Minnesota.
Notable numbers
Eagles lead series 20-14-1 and have won 11 of last 15 meetings. ... Eagles haven’t started 2-0 in a season since 2016. ... Eagles are playing in Atlanta for the first time since 2015. ... Falcons haven’t started a season 0-2 since 2007. ... Eagles rushed for 123 yards against Washington. ... Falcons defense allowed 172 rushing yards against Minnesota.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: They got off to a slow start but finally got rolling in the second half against Washington. The offensive line did a good job of protecting Wentz, allowing one sack. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson was unstoppable. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery also played well. Wentz showed no ill effects of not playing in the preseason.
Falcons: They have a lot of talent, but turnovers hurt against the Vikings. Ryan threw for 302 yards and two TDs but also had two interceptions. Running back Devonta Freeman was a nonfactor. Jones had six catches for 31 yards and a TD. The offensive line allowed four sacks. Rookie guard Chris Lindstrom suffered a broken foot.
EVEN
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: They were inconsistent against the Redskins. Washington quarterback Case Keenum threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns. The Eagles had one sack and created no turnovers. Tackle Malik Jackson suffered a season-ending foot injury. The secondary struggled, including Darby and cornerback Rasul Douglas.
Falcons: They were overwhelmed by the Vikings’ running game. Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook rushed for 111 of the team’s 172 yards. The pass defense was solid, allowing Kirk Cousins to throw for 98 yards, but he only attempted 10 passes.
EDGE TO FALCONS
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Doug Pederson has returned to his aggressive style of coaching.
Falcons: Dan Quinn would start to feel some heat with an 0-2 start.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Intangibles
Eagles: Pederson is 3-0 vs. Falcons.
Falcons: Falcons have something to prove after last week.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Other views
Mark Bradley, Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
“Maybe the Falcons will rise up against the Eagles, although Doug Pederson has made a habit of wrong-footing these guys.”
