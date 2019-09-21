Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor (13) moves past Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Last time met: A pair of late turnovers cost the Eagles in a 24-23 loss to the Lions at Detroit’s Ford Field on Oct. 9, 2016. A fumble by running back Ryan Mathews and Carson Wentz’s first career interception allowed the Lions to pull out a win.
Eagles best-case scenario: They finally get off to a fast start and overcome a rash of injuries to improve to 2-1. Wentz throws touchdown passes to wide receivers Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and no interceptions. Running back Miles Sanders has his first 100-yard game. The Lions’ Matthew Stafford throws two interceptions.
Eagles’ worst-case scenario: They struggle again early and are unable to mount a comeback. The Lions shut down wide receiver Nelson Agholor and tight end Zach Ertz, leaving Wentz with no supporting cast. Sanders, Jordan Howard and Darren Sproles have no room to run. Stafford throws three TD passes.
Keep an eye on: Lions linebacker Devon Kinnard (No. 42). Kinnard, 6-foot-3 and 256 pounds, is tied for second in the NFC with three sacks.
Notable numbers: Eagles lead series 17-15-2 and have won seven of the last 10 meetings. ... Eagles are 2-1 vs. Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. ... Eagles haven’t lost two of their first three games since 2015. ... Lions cornerback Darius Slay has 12 interceptions over the last three seasons. ... Stafford had thrown 181 consecutive passes without an interception before throwing one against the Chargers last week.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: Injuries have really hurt. Wide receivers DeSean Jackson will not play. Alshon Jeffery was listed as questionable but coach Doug Pederson said he was optimistic Jeffery and tight end Dallas Goedert would play. Hollins and Arcega-Whiteside will need to step up. Left guard Isaac Seumalo committed four penalties against the Falcons. The running game has to get untracked to take pressure off Wentz.
Lions: Stafford doesn’t seem to have a great supporting cast. The offensive line has allowed six sacks. Kerryon Johnson is their leading rusher with 90 yards. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is Stafford’s favorite receiver. He has 12 receptions for 159 yards and two TDs.
EVEN
Assessing the defenses
Eagles:: They collected three interceptions against the Falcons’ Matt Ryan. Their pass rush has been virtually nonexistent, however. The Eagles have just two sacks, none from their defensive ends. They are thin at defensive tackle, with Malik Jackson and Tim Jernigan sidelined with foot injuries.
Lions: They played very well against the Chargers last week after stumbling against Arizona in the opener.
Safety Tracy Walker leads the team with 19 tackles. Walker and Slay each have an interception. Rookie linebacker Jahlani Tavai has been playing well. They have seven sacks in two games.
EDGETO LIONS
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Pederson’s creativity will be tested.
Lions: Matt Patricia will be hard-pressed to make the playoffs this season.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Intangibles
Eagles: Wentz’s success on quarterback sneaks could come in handy.
Lions: Stafford is 2-1 in Philadelphia.
EDGE TO LIONS
Other views
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press:
“When’s the last time anyone called a Detroit Lions team resilient? Historically, the only thing they bounce back from is bad draft picks.”
Key matchup
Agholor (13) vs. Slay (23). Agholor had a costly drop against the Falcons but also had some big catches. Slay has been inconsistent this season.(tncms-asset)674bcd12-d827-11e9-9b9a-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)f88a01c4-d825-11e9-8a89-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)
Ravens Dolphins Football
Giants Cowboys Football
Lions Cardinals Football
Chiefs Jaguars Football
Chiefs Jaguars Football
Lions Cardinals Football
Falcons Vikings Football
Lions Cardinals Football
Bills Jets Football
49ers Buccaneers Football
49ers Buccaneers Football
Rams Panthers Football
49ers Buccaneers Football
Lions Cardinals Football
49ers Buccaneers Football
Bills Jets Football
Bills Jets Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Chiefs Jaguars Football
Colts Chargers Football
Lions Cardinals Football
Lions Cardinals Football
Falcons Vikings Football
Giants Cowboys Football
Lions Cardinals Football
Lions Cardinals Football
Lions Cardinals Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Giants Cowboys Football
49ers Buccaneers Football
Falcons Vikings Football
Lions Cardinals Football
Lions Cardinals Football
Chiefs Jaguars Football
Lions Cardinals Football
Colts Chargers Football
Lions Cardinals Football
49ers Buccaneers Football
Lions Cardinals Football
Colts Chargers Football
Lions Cardinals Football
Chiefs Jaguars Football
Lions Cardinals Football
Lions Cardinals Football
49ers Buccaneers Football
Bills Jets Football
Lions Cardinals Football
49ers Buccaneers Football
Lions Cardinals Football
Chiefs Jaguars Football
49ers Buccaneers Football
Bills Jets Football
49ers Buccaneers Football
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.