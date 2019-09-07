2018 records: Redskins 7-9; Eagles 9-7
Line: Eagles by 10 points
Over/Under: 441/2 points
TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis and Pam Oliver (Fox)
Forecast (AccuWeather): Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
My pick: (2018 season record: 9-7): Eagles start the season with a victory. Eagles 24, Redskins 21.
Last time met: The Eagles clinched a playoff berth in the 2018 regular-season finale with a 24-0 win at Washington on Dec. 30. Nick Foles tied an NFL record with 25 consecutive completions and threw two touchdown passes.
Eagles’ best-case scenario: Carson Wentz shows no rust from sitting out the preseason and throws three touchdown passes, including a 75-yarder to wide receiver DeSean Jackson on their first offensive play. Running backs Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders combine for 100 yards. The Eagles’ defense overcomes the lack of playing time in the preseason with a solid effort.
Eagles’ worst-case scenario: Wentz struggles to form any chemistry with the offense and throws two interceptions. Jackson gets shut out. The offensive line gives up six sacks, including three to linebacker Ryan Kerrigan. Ex-Eagle Wendell Smallwood rushes for 100 yards for the Redskins. Place-kicker Jake Elliott misses two field goals.
Keep an eye on
Smallwood (No. 34). Smallwood spent his first three NFL seasons with the Eagles, rushing for 850 yards and five touchdowns on 211 carries. He’d like nothing better than to make the Eagles pay for releasing him last week.
Notable numbers
Redskins lead series 77-67-6 ... Eagles have won last four meetings. ... Eagles are 39-46-1 in season openers ... Doug Pederson is 3-0 in season openers. ... Redskins are 1-5 in their last six season openers, including a 30-17 loss to the Eagles in 2017.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: Wentz has a lot of talent around him with Jordan, Sanders, Jackson, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, tight end Zach Ertz, etc. The unit is capable of putting up big numbers, but cohesion could be an issue early. Right guard Brandon Brooks likely will play after rupturing his Achilles tendon nine months ago.
Redskins: Case Keenum gets the start at quarterback ahead of first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins.
Top running back Derrius Guice is back after missing last season with a knee injury. Smallwood provides versatility. Left tackle Trent Williams has been a holdout since the start of training camp and will not play Sunday.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: They look good on paper but have to overcome some injuries. Pro Bowl tackle Fletcher Cox (ankle), linebacker Nigel Bradham (toe) and cornerback Ronald Darby (knee) sat out the entire preseason. New tackle Malik Jackson will help. Safety Malcolm Jenkins is the leader of the secondary.
Redskins: Their defensive line is their strength with nose tackle Daron Payne and outside edge rushers Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat. Cornerback Josh Norman and safety Landon Collins lead the secondary.
EVEN
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Doug Pederson is as good as it gets.
Redskins: Jay Gruden will be fired if he doesn’t make the playoffs.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Intangibles
Eagles: They face a lot of pressure as Super Bowl contenders.
Redskins: Keenum needs to play well or the Haskins fans in Washington will get their way.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Other views
Barry Svrluga, Washington Post
“Before the calendar flips to October, the Washington Redskins face each of their divisional opponents in the NFC East. That means, in a playoffs-or-bust year, we might know exactly how long the leash on Coach Jay Gruden is before the leaves change color.”
Key matchup
Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) vs. Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24). Norman is regarded as one of the NFL’s top shutdown corners. He’ll shadow Jeffery on Sunday.
