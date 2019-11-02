Records: Bears 3-4; Eagles 4-4
Line: Eagles by 41/2 points
Over/under: 411/2 points
TV announcers: Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth and Jennifer Hale (Fox)
Forecast (National Weather Service): .Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
My pick (season record: 4-4): Eagles start a winning streak. Eagles 20, Bears 10
Last time met: The Eagles advanced in the playoffs last season with a 16-15 victory over the Bears in the NFC wild-card round at Soldier Field. Nick Foles gave the Eagles the lead with a 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Golden Tate with 56 seconds left. The Bears’ Cody Parkey’s 48-yard field goal attempt caromed off the upright and crossbar after being tipped by Eagles defensive lineman Treyvon Hester.
Eagles’ best case scenario: They head into their open week on a two-game winning streak. Running backs Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders combined to rush for 200 yards. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson returns to action and catches a touchdown pass. Eddy Pineiro’s last-second field goal attempt for the Bears hits the upright and crossbar and bounces away.
Eagles’ worst-case scenario: They suffer their third defeat in the last four games and fall to 2-5 against NFC opponents. Carson Wentz throws two interceptions. Bears pass rusher Khahil Mack gets three sacks. Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky throws two touchdown passes.
Keep an eye on: Bears defensive end Abdullah Anderson (No. 76). Anderson, an Absegami High School graduate from Galloway Township, got his first career sack against New Orleans two weeks ago. The 6-foot-3, 297-pounder has three tackles in four games.
Notable numbers: Bears lead series 30-15-1, but Eagles have won last four meetings. ... Eagles are 3-0 vs. Bears under coach Doug Pederson. ... Bears have lost three straight. ... Eagles are 2-4 vs. NFC opponents. ... Bears are 2-1 on the road this season. ... Eagles are 2-1 at home.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: The running game really got rolling last week against Buffalo. Howard and Sanders have formed a nice 1-2 punch. There’s a chance Darren Sproles could get a few carries. The wide receivers have not been much of a factor lately. Rookie left tackle Andre Dillard has made progress every game. Wentz has become more efficient.
Bears: They rank near the bottom of the league in almost every category. They’ve scored 16 or fewer points in four games. Trubisky has been inconsistent. Rookie running back David Montgomery ran for 135 yards last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. The offensive line’s been hampered by injuries.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: They dominated against the Bills. End Brandon Graham has five of the team’s 21 sacks. Tackle Fletcher Cox is finally starting to play like a Pro Bowler. Linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) likely will not play. Cornerback Avonte Maddox should return. The secondary is getting healthier by the week.
Bears: They have one of the best defenses in the NFL, ranking in the top 10 in most categories. They’ve allowed 17.4 points per game. Mack leads the team with 5.5 sacks. Cornerback Kyle Fuller is tied for second in NFC with three interceptions. Linebacker Danny Trevathan leads the team with 45 tackles.
EDGE TO BEARS
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Pederson is relying more on the run game.
Bears: Matt Nagy is feeling a little heat this season.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Intangibles
Eagles: A players-only meeting last week has brought the team together.
Bears: Nagy showed his team a video of the Washington Nationals as an example of overcoming adversity.
EDGE TO BEARS
Other views
Rick Morrissey, Chicago Sun-Times:
“It’s still hard to believe the Bears are where they are right now. Hard to believe they could be 3-4 with a defense that was so dominant last season. Hard to believe the offense is this bad.”
Key matchup
Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) vs. Eagles tackle Andre Dillard (77). Mack usually plays against the opposing team’s right tackle but is expected to switch over to challenge Dillard.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.