Records: Eagles 3-4; Bills 5-1
Line: Bills by 2 points
Over/under: 41 points
TV announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston and Laura Okmin (Fox)
Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with 60% chance of rain. High of 58 degrees (National Weather Service)
My pick (my season record 4-3): The losing streak continues. Bills 21, Eagles 20
Last time met: The Eagles ruined LeSean McCoy’s return to Philadelphia with a 23-20 victory Dec. 13, 2015. Sam Bradford threw for 243 yards and one touchdown, a 53-yard strike to rookie wide receiver Nelson Agholor. McCoy, who had been traded to the Bills a few months earlier by coach Chip Kelly, rushed for 74 yards on 20 carries.
Eagles’ best-case scenario: They snap their two-game losing streak with a solid performance. Carson Wentz passes for 250 yards and two TDs to Agholor. The Bills’ Josh Allen throws two interceptions.
Eagles’ worst-case scenario: They suffer a third straight embarrassing defeat. Wentz continues to struggle and throws two interceptions. Agholor drops a deep pass. Bills running back Frank Gore rushes for 150 yards and two TDs.
Keep an eye on: Gore (No. 20). Even at age 36, he has shown no signs of slowing down. The 5-foot-9, 212 pounder leads the team in rushing with 388 yards on 86 carries (4.5 yards per carry).
Notable numbers: Eagles lead series 7-6. ... Eagles are 3-4 at Buffalo’s New Era Field. ... Eagles last played in Buffalo in 2011. ... Eagles haven’t lost three straight since 2016. ... Bills are 2-1 at home this season. ... Bills’ five wins have come against teams with a combined record of 6-27.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen) is expected to miss his sixth straight game. Rookie Andre Dillard will start at left tackle in place of injured Jason Peters (knee). Wentz is receiving little help from his supporting cast. Agholor, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and tight end Zach Ertz have been struggling lately. Wide receiver Mack Hollins has been held without a reception in three straight games.
Bills: They’ve been struggling to score, averaging 20.2 points per game. Allen is among the league’s most versatile quarterbacks, having rushed for 190 yards and three TDs to go with seven TD passes and seven interceptions. Wide receiver John Brown is their top receiver with 33 catches for 473 yards and two TDs.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: They were terrible against the Cowboys in execution and effort. Tackle Fletcher Cox has yet to play up to his potential. Linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) will not play. Cornerback Jalen Mills had an interception in his first game in a year. Safety Malcolm Jenkins struggled.
Bills: They have one of the top defenses in the league, ranking third in total defense (292.7 yards per game) and points per game (15.2). Cornerback Tre’Davious White was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week last week. Tackle Jordan Phillips leads the team with four sacks. Safety Jordan Poyer has a team-high 31 tackles.
EDGE TO BILLS
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Doug Pederson is feeling some pressure.
Bills: Sean McDermott still looking for a signature win.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Intangibles
Eagles: Their season is on the line.
Bills: They have yet to beat a good team.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Other views
John Wawrow, Associated Press:
“What’s difficult to judge is how good these 5-1 Bills really are based on their considerably soft opening schedule — four of their first six opponents currently have two or fewer wins.”
Key matchup
Eagles LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) vs. Bills QB Josh Allen (17). At 6-5 and 238 pounds, Allen is very difficult to bring down. His ability to produce as a runner and passer must be accounted for by the Eagles’ defense.
