Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks to staff on the sidelines, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
TV announcers: Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland and Lisa Salters (ESPN, 6 abc)
Forecast (National Weather Service): 90% chance of rain with high of 57 degrees.
My pick (season record: 7-5): Eagles finally play up to expectations. Eagles 28, Giants 20
Last time met: The Eagles' Jake Elliott booted a 43-yard field goal with 22 seconds left to clinch a 25-22 victory over the Giants on Nov. 25, 2018. The Eagles rallied after trailing 19-3. Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Eagles defensive ends Michael Bennett and Chris Long each had a sack.
Eagles’ best-case scenario: They end their three-game losing streak and start a push for the playoffs. Carson Wentz throws four touchdown passes. Running back Mile Sanders rushes for 100 yards. The Giants' Eli Manning throws three interceptions. Barkley is held in check.
Eagles’ worst-case scenario: They suffer another upset loss that essentially ends their playoff hopes. Wentz continues to struggle, making three turnovers. The running game is ineffective. Manning recaptures his former glory with three TD passes.
Keep an eye on: Giants wide receiver Golden Tate (No. 15). Tate, who played for the Eagles last season, is back in action after suffering a concussion. He has 36 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.
Notable numbers
All-time series is tied at 86-86-2. ... Eagles have won five straight and nine of the last 10 vs. Giants ... Eagles are 3-3 at home this season. ... Giants are 1-5 on the road this season ... Manning is 10-22 vs. Eagles. ... Wentz is 4-1 vs. Giants. ... Eagles' three-game losing streak is longest since they lost five straight in 2016.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: Their offense topped the 30-point mark for the fifth time this season against the Dolphins but bogged down in the clutch. Wentz still seems out of sync. Running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) will not play. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is coming off his best game of the season. Tight end Zach Ertz leads the team with 70 receptions.
Giants: They have scored 30 or more points just once this season. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) will not play, giving Manning another chance. Barkley is back after missing time with an ankle injury. Tate, tight end Evan Engram, rookie wide receiver Darius Slayton and wide receiver Sterling Shepard have played well.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: They fell apart against quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins. Cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby were awful. Darby had an interception on the first play, but that was his highlight. The Eagles had three sacks early, but the pass rush disappeared.
Giants: They have allowed 31 points or more in four of the last five games. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins is tied for the NFC lead with four interceptions. Lineback Markus Golden leads the team with 7.5 sacks. Safety Jabrill Peppers is done for the season due to a back injury.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Doug Pederson is feeling some heat for the first time in three years.
Giants: Pat Shurmur is all but gone.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Intangibles
Eagles: No room for error.
Giants: Maybe Manning can light a spark.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Other views
Dennis Young, New York Daily News:
"For the Giants, a win would be disastrous. With two wins, they stand alone at the No. 2 slot in the draft. Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young is the best player at the draft at the position the Giants need most. A win over the reeling Eagles could potentially drop the Giants as low as No. 5 in the draft.
Key matchup
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) vs. Barkley (26). Jenkins leads the Eagles with 90 tackles. When healthy, Barkley is arguably the best running back in the NFL.
