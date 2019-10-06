Records: Jets 0-3; Eagles 2-2
Line: Eagles by 14 points
SUBSCRIBE HERE TV announcers: Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon, Jay Feely (CBS) Forecast: Cloudy with high of 74 degrees. Winds from the south at 12 mph. My pick (season record 2-2): Eagles finally get an easy win. Eagles 27, Jets 7 Last time met: Darren Sproles returned a punt 89 yards for a touchdown to help the Eagles earn a 24-17 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 27, 2015. The Eagles’ defense had three interceptions by rookie linebacker Jordan Hicks, rookie cornerback Eric Rowe and safety Walter Thurmond, respectively. Eagles’ best-case scenario: They jump on the Jets early and pull away for a convincing victory. Quarterback Carson Wentz throws two touchdown passes. Running back Jordan Howard rushes for 100 yards. Jets quarterback Luke Falk throws three interceptions. Eagles’ worst-case scenario: They look past the Jets and pay for it with an embarrassing loss. Falk throws three TD passes. Jets running back Le’Veon Bell rushes for 100 yards. Wentz throws two interceptions and gets sacked three times. Keep an eye on: Bell (No. 26). Bell, 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, has only rushed for 163 yards on 56 carries (2.9 yards per carry) this season, but is still dangerous. Notable numbers: Eagles lead series 10-0. ... Jets are visiting Philly for the first time since 2011. ... Jets offense has scored 11 total points (one touchdown, one field goal, one two-point conversion) this season ... Jets are averaging 11 points per game. ... Eagles average 27.5 points per game. ... Eagles are 21-7 at the Linc since 2016. Assessing the offenses Eagles: Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) is expected to miss his second straight game. They seem to have overcome the dropped passes that hurt them earlier in the season. Howard and rookie Miles Sanders form a nice tandem at running back. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is back to full strength. Wentz was efficient against the Packers. Jets: They rank last in almost every offensive category. Quarterback Sam Darnold will not play due to mononucleosis. Falk has completed 68.1 percent of his passes but has yet to throw a TD pass. An injury-riddled offensive line has allowed 13 sacks in three games. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder leads the the team with 20 receptions for 164 yards. Bell also has 20 catches. Assessing the defenses Eagles: Cornerback Orlando Scandrick rejoins the team to help with a thin secondary. Cornerback Craig James could get his first NFL start. They have had trouble getting to the quarterback, posting just three sacks in four games. Tackle Fletcher Cox is off to a slow start.
Jets: The defense is the strength of the team, though they’ve been hampered by injuries to linebackers Jordan Jenkins (calf) and C.J. Mosley (groin) and rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle). Cornerback Darryl Roberts leads the team with 18 tackles. Assessing the coaches Eagles: Doug Pederson is willing to gamble on fourth down. Jets: Adam Gase is still searching for answers.
Intangibles Eagles: They are due for a blowout win after a series of nailbiters. Jets: They have no chance without Darnold. Other views Manish Mehta, New York Daily News
“Upon further review, Adam Gase says that Adam Gase needs to do a much better job if the Jets are going to actually be competitive this season. Gase has been in charge of the NFL’s most anemic offense through the first quarter of the season.”
Key matchup Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) vs. Jets running back Le’Veon Bell (26). Jenkins is tied for second on the team with 26 tackles. He’ll get a chance to pad those statistics against Bell, who’s yet to get untracked.
