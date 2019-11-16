Records: Patriots 8-1; Eagles 5-4
Line: Patriots by 4 points
Over/under: 441/2 points
TV announcers: Jim Nance, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson (CBS)
Forecast (National Weather Service): Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
My pick (season record: 5-4): Patriots get some Super Bowl revenge. Patriots 24, Eagles 20
Last time met: They last met in Super Bowl 52 in 2017. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns and caught a TD pass in a 41-33 victory. The Patriots’ Tom Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 505 yards with three TD passes.
Eagles’ best-case scenario: They return from their open week to earn their third straight victory. Carson Wentz outplays Brady in his first game against the Patriots, throwing three TD passes. Running back Miles Sanders runs for a TD and catches a TD pass. Brady throws two interceptions.
Eagles’ worst-case scenario: The Patriots gain a measure of revenge from the Super Bowl with a win. Brady throws for 400 yards and three TDs. Wentz throws two interceptions. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore returns an interception for a touchdown. The Eagles’ Jake Elliott misses two field goals.
Keep an eye on: Patriots safety Devin McCourty (No. 32). McCourty grew up in Piscataway with a group of NFL players that included Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins. The 10-year veteran is tied for the NFL lead with five interceptions.
Notable numbers
Eagles lead series 8-6 and have won two straight. ... Patriots are visiting Philadelphia for the first time since 2011. ... Eagles are 3-1 at home this season, Patriots are 4-1 on the road. ... Patriots have league’s No. 1 defense, allowing 249.3 yards per game. ... Patriots lead the NFL with a plus-17 turnover differential and with 19 interceptions. ... Eagles are minus-1 in turnover differential with 13 takeaways and 14 giveaways.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: Leading rusher Jordan Howard (shoulder) was listed Friday as questionable. Wide receiver Jordan Matthews, who previously had two stints with the Eagles, will get some playing time after re-signing with the team Monday. However, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (ankle) will not play. Guard Brandon Brooks is enjoying an All Pro-level season. Wentz has 15 TD passes against four interceptions.
Patriots: They’ve scored at least 30 points in six of their nine games. Brady isn’t having his best year with 14 TD passes and five interceptions but is still pretty good.
Wide receiver Julian Edelman is still his favorite target. Running back Sony Michel is dangerous.
EDGE TO PATRIOTS
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: They are getting better as they get healthier. They allowed just 27 total points in the last two games against Buffalo (13) and Chicago (14).
Tackle Fletcher Cox looks to be back in top form. End Brandon Graham is also playing well. Cornerback Sidney Jones has become a nonfactor.
Patriots: They’ve been creating turnovers at an alarming rate, having forced a league-high 27 in nine games. Cornerbacks Jason McCourty (Devin’s brother) and Gilmore form one of the league’s best tandems. Linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. leads the team with six sacks and 48 tackles.
EDGE TO PATRIOTS
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Doug Pederson is 1-0 against the Patriots.
Patriots: Bill Belichick seldom loses two in a row.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Intangibles
Eagles: They usually play well after an open week.
Patriots: They’re not going to be in a good mood after losing their last game.
EDGE TO PATRIOTS
Other views
Karen Guregian, Boston Herald:
“While the Eagles and Patriots have certain undergone changes since that (Super Bowl), from personnel to the coaching staffs, it’s the Patriots who continue to be the superpower, not the Eagles.”
Key matchup
Eagles coach Doug Pederson vs. Patriots coach Bill Belichick: Pederson’s offensive creativity paid off against Belichick’s defense in Super Bowl LII. Belichick is a master at taking away the other team’s top offensive player — in this case, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.
