Records: Eagles 6-7; Redskins 3-10

Line: Eagles by 4 1/2 points

Over/under: 40

TV announcers: Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman and Shannon Spake (Fox)

Forecast (National Weather Service): Partly cloudy with high of 48 degrees.

My pick (season record: 8-5): Eagles get to .500 for the season. Eagles 17, Redskins 14

Last time met: The Eagles rallied from a 20-7 halftime deficit for a 32-27 victory in this season's opener Sept. 8. Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes, including two to wide receiver DeSean Jackson. The Redskins' Case Keenum also had three TD passes.

Eagles' best-case scenario: They win and Dallas loses to the Los Angles Rams, giving them sole possession of first place in then NFC East. Wentz throws two TD passes. Running back Boston Scott has 150 yards from scrimmage. Keenum throws two interceptions.

Eagles' worst-case scenaro: Injuries catch up to them in a crucial loss. The Cowboys beat the Rams, dropping the Eagles to second place in the division with two games left. Wentz struggles again, throwing two interceptions and getting sacked five times. Redskins rookie Dwayne Haskins throws for 250 yards and four TDs against an inconsistent secondary.

Keep an eye on: Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (No. 17). The speedy rookie has been a bright spot for Washington. He leads the team with 46 receptions for 703 yards and six TDs.

Notable numbers

Redskins lead series 77-67-6 ... Eagles have won last four meetings. ... Eagles are 2-4 on the road this season. ... Redskins are 1-5 at home this season ... Eagles have lost three of their last four ... Redskins have won two of their last three.

Assessing the offenses

Eagles: They're struggling with injuries. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot) is out for the season. Tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) will not play. Halapoulivaati Vaitai will start at right tackle. Running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) has missed three straight games. Wentz engineered an impressive second-half comeback against the Giants. Scott has earned a bigger role in the offense.

Redskins: They rank last in the NFL in total offense (262.4 yards per game), passing offense (161.3 yards) and scoring offense (14.5 point per game). Top running back Derrius Guice (knee) is out for the rest of the season. Veteran Adrian Peterson is their leading rusher with 718 yards. Haskins has three TD passes and seven interceptions since replacing Keenum.

EDGE IS EVEN

Assessing the defenses

Eagles: They got off to a lousy start against the Giants but played well down the stretch. End Derek Barnett (ankle) and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion) could return to action against Washington after missing the last game. Cornerback Ronald Darby was terrible against the Giants. End Vinny Curry had two sacks.

Redskins: Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, their best defensive player, will miss the game with a calf injury. Cornerback Simeon Thomas was suspended four games by NFL for a PED violation. Veteran cornerback Josh Norman has been benched. End Matt Ioannidis leads the team with 8.5 sacks.

EDGE TO EAGLES

Assessing the coaches

Eagles: Doug Pederson is close to a third straight playoff berth.

Redskins: Bill Callahan is just keeping the seat warm.

EDGE TO EAGLES

Intangibles

Eagles: Playoff potential motivates them.

Redskins: FedEx Field will be mostly Eagles fans.

EDGE TO EAGLES

Other views

Matthew Paras, Washington Times:

"It's a measure of how snake-bitten this Redskins season has been that Kerrigan, on the verge of becoming the franchise's all-time sack lead and a player who was the very definition of an NFL iron man, may be done for the year."

Key matchup

Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (21) vs. Redskins wide receiver Terry McLauren (17). Darby had a rough game against the Giants, allowing two long TD passes. McLauren had five receptions for 125 yards and a TD against the Eagles earlier this season.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7201

DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments