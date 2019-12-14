Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Eagles tight end Zach Ertz races off the field after scoring in overtime to beat the New York Giants on Monday night in Philadelphia. The Eagles remain tied with the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the NFC East with three games remaining in the regular season.
New York Giants' Darius Slayton, left, runs past Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz (86) celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown during overtime of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Eagles tight end Zach Ertz races off the field after scoring in overtime to beat the New York Giants on Monday night in Philadelphia. The Eagles remain tied with the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the NFC East with three games remaining in the regular season.
Matt Rourke / associated press
New York Giants' Darius Slayton, left, runs past Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Peters warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson smiles before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz (86) celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown during overtime of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
TV announcers: Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman and Shannon Spake (Fox)
Forecast (National Weather Service): Partly cloudy with high of 48 degrees.
My pick (season record: 8-5): Eagles get to .500 for the season. Eagles 17, Redskins 14
Last time met: The Eagles rallied from a 20-7 halftime deficit for a 32-27 victory in this season's opener Sept. 8. Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes, including two to wide receiver DeSean Jackson. The Redskins' Case Keenum also had three TD passes.
Eagles' best-case scenario: They win and Dallas loses to the Los Angles Rams, giving them sole possession of first place in then NFC East. Wentz throws two TD passes. Running back Boston Scott has 150 yards from scrimmage. Keenum throws two interceptions.
Eagles' worst-case scenaro: Injuries catch up to them in a crucial loss. The Cowboys beat the Rams, dropping the Eagles to second place in the division with two games left. Wentz struggles again, throwing two interceptions and getting sacked five times. Redskins rookie Dwayne Haskins throws for 250 yards and four TDs against an inconsistent secondary.
Keep an eye on: Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (No. 17). The speedy rookie has been a bright spot for Washington. He leads the team with 46 receptions for 703 yards and six TDs.
Notable numbers
Redskins lead series 77-67-6 ... Eagles have won last four meetings. ... Eagles are 2-4 on the road this season. ... Redskins are 1-5 at home this season ... Eagles have lost three of their last four ... Redskins have won two of their last three.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: They're struggling with injuries. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot) is out for the season. Tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) will not play. Halapoulivaati Vaitai will start at right tackle. Running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) has missed three straight games. Wentz engineered an impressive second-half comeback against the Giants. Scott has earned a bigger role in the offense.
Redskins: They rank last in the NFL in total offense (262.4 yards per game), passing offense (161.3 yards) and scoring offense (14.5 point per game). Top running back Derrius Guice (knee) is out for the rest of the season. Veteran Adrian Peterson is their leading rusher with 718 yards. Haskins has three TD passes and seven interceptions since replacing Keenum.
EDGE IS EVEN
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: They got off to a lousy start against the Giants but played well down the stretch. End Derek Barnett (ankle) and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion) could return to action against Washington after missing the last game. Cornerback Ronald Darby was terrible against the Giants. End Vinny Curry had two sacks.
Redskins: Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, their best defensive player, will miss the game with a calf injury. Cornerback Simeon Thomas was suspended four games by NFL for a PED violation. Veteran cornerback Josh Norman has been benched. End Matt Ioannidis leads the team with 8.5 sacks.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Doug Pederson is close to a third straight playoff berth.
Redskins: Bill Callahan is just keeping the seat warm.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Intangibles
Eagles: Playoff potential motivates them.
Redskins: FedEx Field will be mostly Eagles fans.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Other views
Matthew Paras, Washington Times:
"It's a measure of how snake-bitten this Redskins season has been that Kerrigan, on the verge of becoming the franchise's all-time sack lead and a player who was the very definition of an NFL iron man, may be done for the year."
Key matchup
Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (21) vs. Redskins wide receiver Terry McLauren (17). Darby had a rough game against the Giants, allowing two long TD passes. McLauren had five receptions for 125 yards and a TD against the Eagles earlier this season.
