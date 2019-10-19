Guaranteed: Eagles-Cowboys winner will be 1st in NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacts after a delay of game call in fourth quarter of their NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

 Elizabeth Flores

Records: Eagles 3-3; Cowboys 3-3

Line: Cowboys by 21/2 points

Over/under: 49 points

TV announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya (NBC)

Forecast: Indoors (AT&T Stadium)

My pick (season record: 4-2): Doug Pederson’s guarantee comes true. Eagles 27, Cowboys 20.

Last time met: Dak Prescott’s 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper in overtime game the Cowboys a 29-23 victory last Dec. 9. Cooper caught 10 passes for 217 yards, the second most receiving yards against the Eagles in franchise history. The Eagles’ defense allowed 567 total yards.

Eagles’ best-case scenario: They rebound from last week’s embarrassing performance against Minnesota and take over sole possession of first place in the NFC East by beating the Cowboys. Rookie left tackle Andre Dillard plays well, giving Carson Wentz time to throw three touchdown passes. Cornerback Jalen Mills returns an interception for a touchdown.

Eagles’ worst-case scenario: The loss and various distractions from the past week linger. The Cowboys take over first place in the division. Dillard gives up three sacks. Wentz throws two interceptions. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott rushes for 150 yards.

Keep an eye on: Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (No. 82). Witten, 6-foot-6 and 263 pounds, came out of retirement to play a 16th season at age 37. He has 22 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Notable numbers

Cowboys lead series 68-52 and swept the Eagles last season. ... Eagles are 6-5 at AT&T Stadium in regular-season and playoffs. ... Eagles are 21-17 against Cowboys since 2000. ... Eagles are 1-2 in road games this season. ... Cowboys are 2-1 at home.

Assessing the offenses

Eagles: Dillard will make his first career start at left tackle in place of injured Jason Peters (knee). Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdominal strain) will miss his fifth straight game. Rookie running back Miles Sanders has made his mark as a receiver. Running back Jordan Howard is averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Wentz has not received a lot of help from his receiving corps recently.

Cowboys: Top wide receivers Amari Cooper (quadriceps) and Randall Cobb (back) were listed as questionable. Michael Gallup figures to get a lot of passes thrown his way. Tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins should play, which gives quarterback Dak Prescott some security. Elliott is still among the best in the NFL.

EDGE TO EAGLES

Assessing the defenses

Eagles: Mills will play after missing the first six games with a foot injury. Cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones both struggled against the Vikings. End Brandon Graham has been the only productive member of the defensive line for much of the season. Linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and rookie T.J. Edwards will replace injured Nigel Bradham (ankle) and Zach Brown, who was released, alongside Nathan Gerry.

Cowboys: Sean Lee, Jaylen Smith and Leighton Vander Esch form the best linebacker corps in the NFL. Anthony Brown was ruled out, and fellow cornerback Byron Jones was listed as questionable, both with hamstring injuries. End Tyron Crawford will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury. Ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Robert Quinn have 71/2 combined sacks.

EDGE TO COWBOYS

Assessing the coaches

Eagles: Doug Pederson kind of guaranteed a win.

Cowboys: A blowout loss could cost Jason Garrett his job.

EDGE TO EAGLES

Intangibles

Eagles: Another slow start would be costly.

Cowboys: Three straight losses have them reeling.

EDGE TO EAGLES

Other views

Jean-Jacques Taylor, Dallas Morning News:

“Make no mistake about it. The season is at a crossroads. Garrett has to figure out how to steer it down the right path.”

Key matchup

Andre Dillard (77) vs. Robert Quinn (58). Dillard was inconsistent in relief of Peters against the Vikings. Quinn leads the Cowboys with five sacks.

