The Northfield Cardinals took a five-run lead and held on to beat the host Margate Hurricanes 5-4 Monday night in Game 1 of the best-of-five Atlantic County Baseball League championship series.
Northfield's Nick Ezzi went 2 for 3 with a second-inning two-run homer, Juan Mejia was 4 for 4 with an RBI and JJ Swentkowski went 3 for 4 with a run for the defending league champions. The Cardinals took a 3-0 lead in the second inning and added one run apiece in the third and fourth innings.
Winning pitcher Anthony Capasso went six innings, struck out 14, walked two and gave up four runs on eight hits. Reliever Ethan Mesey allowed no hits in the seventh inning and struck out two.
"I can't say enough about Anthony," Northfield manager Joe Bunting said. "He's been one of our three aces all year, and he took his game to another level. It was hot out there, and he gave a great effort and dominated.
"Juan Mejia has been our MVP all year. He holds the team together, and played a great game."
Margate scored all of its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Chris Knott went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer.
Game 2 of the series is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Birch Grove Park in Northfield.
