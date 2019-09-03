The Southern Regional High School field hockey team, led by center midfielder Maitland Demand, has a recent history of success that’s hard to match.

Southern often dominates with defense — it gave up an average of 0.85 goals per game last year. The Rams, led by Demand’s 28 goals and 14 assists in 2018, also scored at a 3.7-goals-a game clip. Southern was 17-3 last year, 21-3 in 2017 and 12-5-2 in 2016.

This year, Southern aims to win its third straight Shore Conference A South championship.

“Our style will be to play hard and be unselfish, and if we do that we’ll be great,” Southern coach Jenna Lombardo said. “We’ll take it game by game. Every opponent is just as important. We expect to have a lot of different scorers. I expect A South to be tough. A lot of A South teams get better every year.”

Southern opens its season at 4 p.m. Thursday at Toms River South. The Rams' home opener is at 3:45 p.m. Friday against Manchester Township.

Demand, the Rams’ senior two-way midfielder and scoring leader, is a four-year starter who will continue her career next year for the University of Louisville. She was a first-team Press All-Star the last two years.

“Maitland plays from end line to end line,” Lombardo said. “She’s a leader and unselfish. My favorite thing about her is that she always does what’s best for the team. She has excellent stick skills and excellent endurance. Maitland is the first girl who ever started as a freshman for me. She’s very smart. She has an excellent field hockey IQ.”

“I’m so excited for about her going to Louisville. They have a great program (13-6 in 2018), and she should do well there.”

Southern’s second-leading scorer last year was forward Erika Barbera, who had 18 goals and six assists. Barbera, a senior a third-year starter, will play next year for Kutztown University, in Kutztown, Pennsylvania. Kutztown was 14-5 last year.

“Erika is a huge leader on and off the field,” Lombardo said. “She has great stick skills and endurance, and she’s very quick. She has a lot of experience.”

Lombardo called senior forward Emily Raylman “steady and consistent” and said she’ll have a good year. The coach called senior Priscilla Nicolini the leader of the defense, and said junior midfielder Kaitlyn O’Boyle is strong, talented and a very hard worker. Lombardo isn’t sure where junior Kiera Lyons will play, but said she's “skilled and tough.” Sophomore Isabella English will also play a key role.

The Rams have 80 girls in the entire program, including 25 freshmen.

“We didn’t make any cuts this year,” Lombardo said. “They’re very positive and we’ll keep them. It’ll be good for them to be part of it.”

Demand said it felt like home when she visited Louisville in Kentucky.

“My first visit there, I fell in love with the school,” said Demand, a 17-year-old resident of Waretown. “I loved the culture there. It was amazing. I went to two clinics there last year and two this year. I met most of the team. I also met the five others who committed there, and we got really close.”

Barbera had a similar experience when she went to Kutztown. “I went there for a clinic and fell in love with the school,” said Barbera, a 17-year-old resident of Beach Haven on Long Beach Island. “I went to so many other schools. I went back there for a visit and met the coach and the team. Their field hockey is good, and their campus is beautiful. I liked everything about it.”

Demand and Barbera are both confident about the season.

"We're all so excited to start the season, and I truly feel we have the talent and people to make it really far," Demand said.

