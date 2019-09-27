Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School football team had shut out each of its opponents this season prior to Friday night.
That streak ended.
The Red Raiders also had not scored fewer than 35 points, dominating teams both offensively and defensively.
That streak continued.
Issac Wilson rushed for three touchdowns to lead the undefeated Red Raiders to a 44-6 victory over Absegami in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game at Carey Stadium.
Ocean City improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1998, said eighth-year head coach Kevin Smith. The Braves fell to 0-3.
The Red Raiders scored 37 first-half points.
“We are really doing a nice job starting games and getting the lead and getting some momentum,” Smith said. “We are really running with that, but we need to be able to play more complete football. I thought we made some mistakes when we got that big lead.”
Absegami scored its lone touchdown when sophomore quarterback Ray Weed kept the ball and ran 18 yards to the end zone.
After a roughing-the-kicker penalty, the Braves attempted an unsuccessful two-point conversion.
But that score, the first points Ocean City allowed this fall, gave the Red Raiders added energy.
“It was a little discouraging when they scored at first,” said Wilson, 17, of Ocean City. “But we knew eventually someone would score. We still took that personal. I looked around, and everybody felt that.”
Wilson rushed for a 10-yard TD in the first quarter, and added a 2-yard score in the second quarter.
The 5-foot-9, 181-pound senior also capped the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
“It feels insane,” Wilson said. “We have a playoff goal, and we are going to take care of business. We are 4-0, and it feels great.”
Red Raiders junior quarterback Joe Repetti threw three TD passes. Repetti opened the scoring with a 13-yard scoring pass to Leroy Cruz. Jake Schneider caught a 9-yard TD pass late in the first quarter.
Repetti then connected with Brad Jamison for a 30-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter to give Ocean City a 37-0 lead.
Brendan McGonigle made all six of his extra-point attempts.
“The big guys up front,” Wilson said when asked to explain the offense’s dominance so far. “Literally, it’s the big guys up front. They do it all.”
Smith said was most pleased with the running game Friday night. The defense also played as a stout unit, forcing two fumbles and recording multiple pass break-ups.
Brian Beckmanm, a team captain, had an interception that led to a touchdown.
The Red Raiders will play St. Augustine Prep at 6 p.m. Friday. The Hermits are ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11.
“Obviously, I’m very happy (about going 4-0),” Smith said,” There’s a lot to work on (before St. Augustine). We have to get ready for a great football team. We are going to emphasize having a good week at practice.”
Absegami 0 6 0 0— 6
Ocean City 23 14 7— 44
FIRST QUARTER
OC— Cruz 13 pass from Repetti (McGonigle kick)
OC— Wilson 6 run (McGonigle kick)
OC— safety (high snap out of end zone)
OC— Schneider 9 pass from Repetti (McGonigle kick)
SECOND QUARTER
OC— Wilson 2 run (McGonigle kick)
OC— Jamison 30 pass from Repetti (McGonigle kick)
A— Weed 18 run (two-point failed)
THIRD QUARTER
OC— Wilson 3 run (McGonigle kick)
Records: Ocean City 4-0; Absegami 0-3.
