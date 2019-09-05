Cedar Creek High School's girls soccer team beat Buena Regional 1-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Thursday.
Kaitlyn DeMaio scored for the Pirates (1-1). Hannah McKensie provided the assist, and Gabbie Luko had nine saves.
Kendal Bryant had 10 saves for Buena (0-1).
Our Lady of Mercy 1,
Woodbury 0
The Villagers scored in the second half to improve to 1-0. No other information was available.
From Wednesday
Lower Cape May Reg. 6,
Pleasantville 0
The Caper Tigers (1-0) scored all six of their goals in the first half. Jordan Dougherty and Chloe Lawler each scored twice. Hadden Miller and Logan McKeown each added goals. Kiara Soto made four saves in the shutout.
Laura Santiago made 12 saves for Pleasantville (0-1).
Boys soccer
From Wednesday
Egg Harbor Twp. 8,
Highland Reg. 1
Ahmad Brock scored four goals and had two assists for the Eagles. Burak Cinen, Kevin Aguiriano, Manny Ruiz and Luis Ceron each scored one goal. Tyler Weller made three saves.
Henry Hernandez scored the lone goal for Highland Regional.
Holy Spirit 10,
St. Joseph 0
De-Quawn Johnson and Christian Kalinowski scored three goals for the Spartans. Johnny Flammer and Emmett Kane each scored once. Nicholas Maldonado had three assists and scored once. Brendan Mackey made two saves.
Allen Guerrero made 12 saves for the Wildcats.
Girls tennis
Southern Regional 5,
Toms River East 0
At Southern Reg.
Singles—Ella Brown d. Isabella Romana 6-1, 6-0; Cristina Ciborowski d. Clara Healy 6-3, 6-1; Gabby Bates d. Victoria Wiley 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles—Sarah Pampalone-Tiffany Ortner d. Isabella Ponce-Sophia Capilli 6-2, 6-2; Ruthi Gandhi-Erica Scheinberg d. Karina Mescera-Joy Donio 6-0, 6-1.
Records—S 2-0.
Millville 3,
Cedar Creek 2
At Cedar Creek
Singles— Charisse Tigrado C d. Anna Azari 6-0, 6-1; Jenna Crawford C d. Phoebe Baldasarre 6-0, 6-0; Karleigh McCafferty M d. Chloe Golebiewski 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Adonai Martinez-Aurora Ryan M d. Tarani Nethegani-Julia Flynn 6-1, 6-0; Rebecca Butcher-Emily Bishop M d. Rebecca Einwechter-Angellia Wyld 6-2, 6-0.
Manchester Twp. 4,
Pinelands Reg. 1
At Pinelands Reg.
Singles— Saige Pharo P d. Deia Buluag 2-6, 6-1, 6-2; Cass McDermott M d. Angie Papa 6-3, 6-2; Paige Nolan M d. Kira Mott 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles— M d. Holly Meyer-Alyssa Hadzovic 6-2, 5-7, 10-3; M d. Courtney Burns-Emily Kaszuba 6-2, 6-2.
Records— M 1-0, P 0-2.
Pleasantville 3,
Wildwood Catholic 2
At Pleasantville
Singles— Yani McNeil P d. Annika Marks 6-0, 3-6, 12-10; Charlotte Squillace W d. Tenaj Beaumont 6-2, 6-4; Allie Fiore W d. Imane Wicks 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles— Christie Paul-Keanni Dupont P d. W 6-1, 7-6 (7-2); Ah'lajzlah Gainer-Ke'Najia Jamison P d. W 6-3, 6-2.
Records— P 1-1, W 0-2.
From Wednesday
Lower Cape May Reg. 5,
Wildwood Catholic 0
Singles —Emily Worster d. Annika Marks 6-2, 6-2; Vika Simonsen d. Charlotte Squillace 6-3, 6-1; Delaney Brown d. Allie Fiore 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Hope Sandoff-Abby Sachs 6-0, 6-2.; Riley Sullivan-Sophia Levin 6-0, 6-0.
From Tuesday
Southern Regional 5,
Pinelands Regional 0
At Pinelands
Singles—Ella Brown d. Saige Pharo 6-1, 6-0; Cristina Ciboroski d. Angie Papa 6-2, 6-0; Gabby Bates d. Kira Mott 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Sarah Pampalone-Tiffany Ortner d. Carli King-Holly Meyer 6-0, 6-3; Ruthi Gandhi-Erica Scheinberg d. Alyssa Hadzovic-Emily Kaszuba 6-2, 6-1.
Records—S 1-0; P 0-1.
