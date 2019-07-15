Deri Corfe scored twice as the Ocean City Nor'easters tied the visiting Long Island Rough Riders 3-3 on Sunday at Carey Stadium in the season finale.
Corfe finished with 14 goals to tie Kyle Edwards of Brazos Valley Cavalry FC for the scoring title of the 72-team League Two of the United Soccer Leagues. Corfe also tied Chevaughn "Chevy" Walsh (2016) for the Nor'easters' single-season scoring mark.
Ocean City finished 6-3-5 for second place in League Two's Mid Atlantic Division in coach Kevin Nuss' first season. The Nor'easters extended their home unbeaten streak to nine games, dating to the 2018 season. Long Island finished 5-1-8, its eight ties the most in League Two.
Corfe made it 1-0 in the third minute after taking a pass from Matteo Bennati. Long Island took a 2-1 lead as Gabe Fernandes scored in the 37th minute and Manu Ferriol added a goal in the 40th minute. Jason Ramirez assisted on both goals.
O.C. tied it when defender Daniel Kozma scored in the 45th minute. The Nor'easters went up 3-2 when Corfe scored in first-half stoppage time, and Brandon Smalley got his team-leading fourth assist.
Ferriol tied it at 3-3 in the 70th minute with his second goal of the night.
Ocean City goalie Jan Hoffelner made five saves.
