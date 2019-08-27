PHILADELPHIA — Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson reportedly broke a finger during practice at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday.
According to NFL.com, Jackson fractured the ring finger on his left hand but was not expected to miss any time. The Eagles open the regular season against Washington on Sept. 8 at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles did not comment Tuesday. The media was not permitted to watch practice beyond warmups and individual drills.
ESPN.com and NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com reported Jackson plans to see a hand specialist as a precaution and will be fitted for a custom splint.
