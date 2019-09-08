Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, left, scores a touchdown against Washington’s Montae Nicholson during the second half of their game Sunday in Philadelphia. Jackson, who played for the Redskins from 2014 to 2016 after the Eagles released him, returned to the team the drafted him and caught eight passes for 154 yards and touchdowns of 51 and 53 yards. For more on the game, see Sports starting on B1. For a gallery of photos from the game, go to PressofAC.com.
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, left, scores a touchdown against Washington’s Montae Nicholson during the second half of their game Sunday in Philadelphia. Jackson, who played for the Redskins from 2014 to 2016 after the Eagles released him, returned to the team the drafted him and caught eight passes for 154 yards and touchdowns of 51 and 53 yards. For more on the game, see Sports starting on B1. For a gallery of photos from the game, go to PressofAC.com.
Matt Rourke / associated press
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson was in a fighting mood Sunday.
He threw a punch at Washington cornerback Quinton Dunbar in the first quarter, then delivered a pair of knockout blows with long touchdown receptions during the Eagles' 32-27 season-opening victory over the Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field.
"I love his emotion and his attitude," quarterback Carson Wentz said. "He's a fighter, and he wanted to show that today. It was good to see the passion that he brings."
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Jackson delivered an impressive performance in his first game with the Eagles since 2013.
He caught eight passes for 154 yards, including touchdowns of 51 and 53 yards.
He became just the fourth player in Eagles history to catch at least two touchdowns of 50 yards or longer in a game, joining Timmy Brown (Dec. 16, 1962, at St. Louis), Ben Hawkins (Dec. 3, 1967, at Washington) and Tommy McDonald (Dec. 18, 1960, at Washington; Dec. 16, 1962, at St. Louis).
"For the last 48 hours, I couldn't calm my excitement, my nerves, my anxiety," Jackson said. "Because I know what I mean to this city, what this city means to me and what it means to be wearing these green colors again."
Jackson spent his first six NFL seasons with the Eagles, but that tenure ended when then-coach Chip Kelly shockingly released him prior to the 2014 season.
He played three seasons for the Redskins (2014-16) and two for Tampa Bay (2017-18). The Eagles reacquired him in a trade with the Buccaneers during the offseason.
He was the next-to-last player to emerge from the inflatable tunnel during the pregame introductions. Fans showered him with a loud and long ovation.
"Being a part of this organization and this family is something special for me," Jackson said. "(The pregame ovation), I couldn't think of it being any other way."
His personal foul penalty stalled an Eagles' drive, but he quickly made up for it.
Jackson scored the Eagles' first touchdown in the second quarter when he hauled in a 51-yarder from Wentz. He did it again in the second half, streaking into the clear and grabbing a 53-yard TD. He celebrated that one with a pair of somersaults through the end zone while the fans cheered.
Jackson is the kind of deep threat the Eagles have lacked since Kelly cut him. His mere presence makes defenses rethink their strategy.
"To have him out there, creating the dynamic element that he does for our offense, felt great," Wentz said. "I know the city is pretty fired up to have him back here. And to do that at home, I know it means a lot for him and for this team. For him to get us going the way he did was huge for us."
In recent seasons, Jackson has demonstrated a habit of playing well against former teams.
He had four 100-yard games against the Eagles while playing for the Redskins, then caught four passes for 129 yards and a TD against them last season for Tampa Bay.
So it was no surprise he had a big game against Washington.
"It's just how I'm built," Jackson said. "A lot of people sleep on me, regardless of what the case may be, even the respect that I deserve. I keep that on my shoulder every time I go out on the field and play. I feel like (old teams) had the opportunity to keep me and didn't, so anytime I play them, I am going to make them pay."
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
Wild West Sports Book
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Redskins Eagles Football
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.