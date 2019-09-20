The Philadelphia Eagles will be without wide receiver DeSean Jackson for at least one game.
Coach Doug Pederson announced during Friday's live-streamed news conference that Jackson will not play against Detroit on Sunday due to an abdominal strain.
Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (strained groin) and tight end Dallas Goedert (strained groin) were both listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Jeffery did not practice Friday. Goedert was a limited participant.
"DeSean will be out of this game, but the other two I'm optimistic about the other two," Pederson said. "We'll wait until game day (to make a decision about their status)."
Pederson must also factor in the schedule.
After playing the Lions on Sunday, the Eagles will return to action Thursday night against Green Bay at Lambeau Field.
"It's tricky," Pederson said. "You have a couple of games here pretty quick. So you have to be careful because, really, with the season being this young and this early with a lot of football left, you have to be smart. At the same time, if (Jeffery and Goedert) can help us and give us something, I want that too for the football team. But we take that all into consideration when we make these game-time decisions."
Third-year wide receiver Mack Hollins is expected to replace Jackson. If Jeffery is out, look for rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to play. They will join wide receiver Nelson Agholor in the rotation.
Pederson indicated running back Darren Sproles could also get some snaps at slot receiver.
If Goedert is unable to play, Alex Ellis would serve as the Eagles' second tight end, with Pro Bowler Zach Ertz.
"I'm willing to do whatever they need me to do," Hollins said Thursday. "I'm just excited to be playing again."
Hollins was on injured reserve last season with a groin injury.
The Eagles are also short-handed at defensive tackle.
Tim Jernigan (broken foot) is expected to be sidelined for at least a week. Malik Jackson (broken foot) was placed on injured reserve last week. That leaves Fletcher Cox, Akeem Spence and Hassan Ridgeway as the interior linemen for Sunday, though end Brandon Graham moves inside on passing downs.
"I've been getting a lot of reps already this season, so I'll be ready," Ridgeway said Thursday.
