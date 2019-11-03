PHILADELPHIA —
DeSean Jackson’s return to action didn’t last very long.
The Eagles wide receiver was in the starting lineup against Chicago on Sunday but played only the first offensive series of a 22-14 victory over Chicago at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jackson aggravated the abdominal injury that had sidelined him for the previous six games.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
“The plan was to play him the entire game, obviously,” coach
Doug Pederson said. “We’ll have more testing done (Monday morning).”
Jackson, who was not available for comment after the game, received a loud ovation from the fans when he emerged from the tunnel during the pregame ceremony.
Quarterback
Carson Wentz aimed his first pass in Jackson’s direction, and he drew an 8-yard pass interference penalty against Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller. Four plays later, Wentz hit Jackson for a 5-yard gain.
After that series, Jackson was spotted on the sideline holding his helmet before he headed into the locker room. He returned for the second half but never left the bench.
“He was only out there for a little bit, but it was a spark when he was, regardless of what he was doing,” Wentz said. “Hopefully, he’ll be fine, and we’ll get him back out there.”
The Eagles’ other wide receivers struggled for most of the game, especially
Alshon Jeffery. Nelson Agholor caught three passes for 21 yards. Mack Hollins had no receptions for the fifth straight game, and Jeffrey dropped three passes.
He redeemed himself with a 13-yard reception on third down during the Eagles’ final drive. He finished with four catches for 36 yards.
“I just told him (after the drops) that we’re coming right back to him,” Wentz said. “It’s part of football. It’s part of the game. We’re going to all make mistakes and I have nothing but confidence in him.”
Eagles running back
Jordan Howard rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries (4.3 yards per carry) against his former team.
Howard spent his first three NFL seasons with the Bears before being traded to the Eagles during the offseason.
“I just did a little more talking than I usually do,” Howard said. “There was a little back-and-forth with the guys
. I was definitely amped up a little more for this one.”
Eagles are 4-0 in games before the bye week under Pederson. ... Tight end
Zach Ertz had nine catches for 103 yards and a TD. It was his 12th career 100-yard game and first of the season. ... Bears punter Pat O’Donnell had a 72-yard kick in the first quarter. The longest punt ever against the Eagles was an 85-yarder by Washington’s Sammy Baugh in 1940.
The Eagles (5-4) head into their open week before returning to face New England at Lincoln Financial Field in a prime-time game Nov. 17. The Patriots were 8-0 heading into Sunday night’s game at Baltimore.
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 22-14. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 22-14. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout watches during the first half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz celebrates after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 22-14. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders, left, is tackled by Chicago Bears' James Vaughters during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky huddles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 22-14. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 22-14. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky (10) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Derek Barnett (96) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 22-14. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 22-14. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 22-14. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, left, and Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson (39) meet after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, left, meets with Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 22-14. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Adam Shaheen (87) cannot hang onto the football against Philadelphia Eagles' Rasul Douglas (32) during the final minute of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 22-14. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Mills reacts to a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson in action during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson, left, is tackled by Chicago Bears' Kyle Fuller during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor (13) reacts past Chicago Bears' Buster Skrine (24) after a first down during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard (24) is tackled by Chicago Bears' Roquan Smith (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, left, is tackled by Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz hands off to Miles Sanders during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard (24) is tackled by Chicago Bears' Roquan Smith (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard (24) is tackled by Chicago Bears' Roquan Smith (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson, left, is tackled by Chicago Bears' Kyle Fuller during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz kneels before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Duke Riley warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery (32) scores a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles' T.J. Edwards (57) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) is tackled by Chicago Bears' Leonard Floyd (94) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky, right, tries to scramble past Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, left, is tackled by Chicago Bears' Sherrick McManis during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, and Jordan Howard walk off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert (88) is tackled by Chicago Bears' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) and Eddie Jackson (39) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery (32) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Eddy Pineiro watches after kicking an extra point during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery (32) rushes for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Duke Riley warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson (12) cannot hang onto a pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Mills (31) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, is tackled by Chicago Bears' Leonard Floyd during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery reacts after missing a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen (29) cannot make it into the end zone against Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery (32) tries to break free of Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery (32) tries to break free of Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, left, and Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy meet before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Pat O'Donnell signs an autograph before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Howie Roseman walks the field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor, left, and Chicago Bears' Kyle Fuller battle for a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard rushes for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
A Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleader performs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, right, scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 22-14. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, right, scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 22-14. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 22-14. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 22-14. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, center, runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz (86) and Carson Wentz (11) celebrate after Ertz's touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy reacts to a call during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson, left, hangs onto a pass as Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby tackles him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Christina Weiss Lurie is seen before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
The cleats of Philadelphia Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside are seen before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky (10) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Fans tailgate outside Lincoln Financial Field before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
The cleats of Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson are seen before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Christina Weiss Lurie is seen before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, left, and DeSean Jackson talk before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Christina Weiss Lurie is seen before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles’ Josh Sweat (94) celebrates after tackling Chicago Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Christina Weiss Lurie is seen before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz smiles before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Mack Hollins stretches before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, left, is tackled by Chicago Bears' Danny Trevathan during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Fans tailgate outside Lincoln Financial Field before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Mills warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat (94) celebrates after tackling Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Bears Eagles Football
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.