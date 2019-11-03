Lions Eagles Football

Philadelphia wide receiver DeSean Jackson walks the sidelines before the Eagles played the Detroit Lions on Sept. 22. Jackson hasn’t played since the second week of the season due to an abdominal injury.

PHILADELPHIA — DeSean Jackson’s return to action didn’t last very long.

The Eagles wide receiver was in the starting lineup against Chicago on Sunday but played only the first offensive series of a 22-14 victory over Chicago at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jackson aggravated the abdominal injury that had sidelined him for the previous six games.

“The plan was to play him the entire game, obviously,” coach Doug Pederson said. “We’ll have more testing done (Monday morning).”

Jackson, who was not available for comment after the game, received a loud ovation from the fans when he emerged from the tunnel during the pregame ceremony.

Quarterback Carson Wentz aimed his first pass in Jackson’s direction, and he drew an 8-yard pass interference penalty against Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller. Four plays later, Wentz hit Jackson for a 5-yard gain.

After that series, Jackson was spotted on the sideline holding his helmet before he headed into the locker room. He returned for the second half but never left the bench.

“He was only out there for a little bit, but it was a spark when he was, regardless of what he was doing,” Wentz said. “Hopefully, he’ll be fine, and we’ll get him back out there.”

The Eagles’ other wide receivers struggled for most of the game, especially Alshon Jeffery.

Nelson Agholor caught three passes for 21 yards. Mack Hollins had no receptions for the fifth straight game, and Jeffrey dropped three passes.

He redeemed himself with a 13-yard reception on third down during the Eagles’ final drive. He finished with four catches for 36 yards.

“I just told him (after the drops) that we’re coming right back to him,” Wentz said. “It’s part of football. It’s part of the game. We’re going to all make mistakes and I have nothing but confidence in him.”

Grin and Bear it

Eagles running back Jordan Howard rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries (4.3 yards per carry) against his former team.

Howard spent his first three NFL seasons with the Bears before being traded to the Eagles during the offseason.

“I just did a little more talking than I usually do,” Howard said. “There was a little back-and-forth with the guys. I was definitely amped up a little more for this one.”

Inside the numbers

Eagles are 4-0 in games before the bye week under Pederson. ... Tight end Zach Ertz had nine catches for 103 yards and a TD. It was his 12th career 100-yard game and first of the season. ... Bears punter Pat O’Donnell had a 72-yard kick in the first quarter. The longest punt ever against the Eagles was an 85-yarder by Washington’s Sammy Baugh in 1940.

Up ahead

The Eagles (5-4) head into their open week before returning to face New England at Lincoln Financial Field in a prime-time game Nov. 17. The Patriots were 8-0 heading into Sunday night’s game at Baltimore.

