PHILADELPHIA — The mystery continued Thursday.
Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson put on a red Washington Nationals baseball cap, slung a backpack over his shoulder and left the NovaCare Complex after practice without speaking to the media, thus leaving his status for Sunday’s game against Chicago up in the air.
Jackson, who has missed the last six games with an abdominal injury, was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day, leading to speculation he would return to the lineup against the Bears.
“I’m just excited to see and get him out here working again and see where he’s with his injury and everything,” quarterback Carson Wentz said Wednesday. “Everyone loves going to play with that guy. And the big-play ability that he adds, and who he is and the coverage attention that he brings, as well. So, hopefully we can keep building into it.”
Jackson, who rejoined the Eagles in a trade with Tampa Bay during the offseason, enjoyed a spectacular season debut.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder sped past Washington’s secondary to catch touchdown passes of 51 and 53 yards, respectively, in the Eagles 32-27 victory over the Redskins. He became the fourth player in franchise history with two TD receptions of 50-plus yards in the same game, joining Timmy Brown (1962 at St. Louis Cardinals), Ben Hawkins (1967 at Washington) and Tommy McDonald (1960 at Washington, 1962 at St. Louis).
However, he got hurt the following week in the Eagles’ 24-20 loss at Atlanta and hasn’t played since that game. Wednesday marked the first time he had even practiced in seven weeks.
“He looked like his old self,” tight end Zach Ertz said Wednesday. “Quick off the ball, fast when he gets going and sharp in and out of his breaks. Same old DeSean. Obviously, he’s a heck of a player. I feel like with him we just have another dimension.”
The Eagles have been lacking that dimension for most of the season.
The longest reception for the team in the last seven games was a 45-yarder by rookie running Miles Sanders in a 38-20 loss at Minnesota on Oct. 13. None of the wide receivers has been able to serve as a deep threat in the passing game.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman decided against acquiring another wide receiver before Tuesday’s trade deadline, leading to speculation that Jackson will be returning soon.
Pederson has to weigh whether to play him against the Bears or wait until the team returns from its open week to play New England on Nov. 17.
“(The week off) is big for everybody, obviously, but especially for our injured guys, guys who are kind of banged up right now,” Pederson said Wednesday. “It gives them a chance to really heal and rest. But if these guys are healthy and can play and help us on game day without risking anything further, then we’ll see if we can get them in.”
Notes: Bears coach Matt Nagy was so impressed by the Washington Nationals winning the World Series on Wednesday night he showed a power-point presentation to the team Thursday morning, according to the Bears’ web site.
The Nationals overcame a 19-31 start to the season to beat the Houston Astros in seven games.
“How amazing is that?,” Nagy told the web site. “People that stick together, people that get tighter through adversity, people that never quit, people that say, ‘So what, now what?’ but then they do it. How do you not show that to your guys and let them pull from that?”
Eagles injury update: linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle), guard Brandon Brooks (illness) and tackle Jason Peters (knee) did not practice Thursday. Jackson, defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot), safety Andrew Sendejo (abdomen) and running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps) were limited.
