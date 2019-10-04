PHILADELPHIA — Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson will miss at least one more game.
Coach Doug Pederson announced Friday that Jackson won't play against the New York Jets on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jackson suffered an abdominal strain early in the Eagles' 24-20 loss at Atlanta and sat out the team's 27-24 loss to Detroit and 34-27 victory at Green Bay.
He enjoyed a tremendous season debut, using his speed to catch two touchdown passes of more than 50 yards in a 32-27 win over Washington on Sept. 8.
"Obviously he's a runner, he's a sprinter, so we have to be careful," Pederson said in a livestreamed news conference. "But he's doing everything he can in his power to get back out there. We'll evaluate him again next week and see where he's at."
Without Jackson, the Eagles will again rely on other skill position players against the Jets, perhaps even a few who have yet to make a major impact.
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor did not have a reception against the Packers last week. Nine of Carson Wentz's 16 completions were to tight ends Zach Ertz (seven) and Dallas Goedert (two). Jeffery and running back Jordan Howard had three catches apiece.
"Every game someone else seems to step up," Agholor said Thursday. "Jordan Howard and (rookie running back) Miles Sanders have had some big games, and everyone saw what DeSean was able to do in the first game. We have a quarterback who's very unselfish."
Howard and Miles carried the offense against the Packers, as Pederson executed a more balanced offense.
Howard had his first big game of the season, rushing for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Sanders, a second-round pick from Penn State, added 72 yards on 12 attempts.
Running back Corey Clement was left out again. He's had just three offensive snaps the entire season and has yet to get a carry. In addition, he's lost his job as kickoff returner to Sanders.
"To be honest, if you’re a team guy, it really shouldn’t be hard," Clement told NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com on Thursday. "At the end of the day, it’s really all about the ultimate goal and that’s the Super Bowl. Being on the roster and realizing I can still contribute in a way, whether it’s special teams or being in the offensive scheme whenever the week may come, I’m just fortunate to still be here and really do what I can and not press the situation and not even talk about a role.
"I just go out there and still have fun. Because at the end of the day, that’s what I’ve been doing all my life. So why take the fun out of it now? Why even think about something I can’t control? I can’t control it."
Note: Left tackle Jason Peters (knee) was a late addition to the injury report, but Pederson said he expects him to play. Like Jackson, cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) will not play. Cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) will likely be a game-time decision.
