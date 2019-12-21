ATLANTIC CITY — Caleb Fields made some special memories Friday and Saturday.
The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball player and his teammates competed in the second annual Boardwalk Battle at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Fields felt right at home.
The 2018 Wildwood Catholic High School graduate had the opportunity to play in front of family and friends for the first time in his collegiate career.
And even though the Falcons (8-4) suffered a 72-67 overtime loss to Norfolk State on Friday and a 69-64 loss to Quinnipiac on Saturday, Fields enjoyed playing again in South Jersey.
“It Is just a great experience,” said Fields, 19, of Cape May Court House. “Not everybody at the collegiate level gets the opportunity to come home and play in your hometown. I’m just very blessed for the opportunity.”
Fields’ family and friends gathered together in the lower rows of section 120 on Saturday, which was directly behind Bowling Green’s bench.
That support system included his father, Larry Fields, uncle and godfather Larry Matthews and aunt and godmother Lisa Ginyard.
“It’s just a privilege to watch him play near home,” Larry Fields said, who was cheering on his son with wife and Caleb’s mother, Kellie Fields.
Caleb’s sisters Jiana, 18, and Lauryn, 23, were also in attendance. Jiana is a freshman at Bowling Green. Lauryn played basketball at D-I Savannah State in Georgia.
“We’ve been going out to Bowling Green to see him play,” Larry Fields said. “So, it’s just a blessing to watch him play near home so his family and friends can come out and watch and support him.”
The Boardwalk Battle, held Friday and Saturday, featured four D- I teams from different conferences — Bowling Green, Drexel, Quinnipiac and Norfolk State.
Drexel defeated Quinnipiac 72-63 in the first round Friday. The Dragons played Norfolk State in the final following Bowling Green's game.
Fields led Bowling Green with 16 points Friday. The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists Saturday.
“He definitely played well and had a lot of family and friends come up to support him,” Bowling Green coach Michael Huger said. “It was a lot of fun to see.”
Fields hopes the Falcons’ break will help them rebound from the back-to-back losses, especially when their stretch against Mid-American Conference opponents starts Jan. 3.
“Overall, the tournament was a great experience for us,” Fields said, who was The Press Co-Player of the Year in 2018. “But we should’ve won both games. It hurts going into the holiday like this, but it's definitely a wake-up call.”
Matthews and Ginyard have not seen Caleb play since he went to the Ohio campus.
“It’s great that he is close,” Matthews said, who watched the game with his wife and Caleb’s aunt, Melody Matthews. “I’m excited to see him play at this point in his career. We didn’t want to miss this.”
Fields was averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds per game and was shooting .383 from the field prior to Saturday.
Bowling Green now starts its winter break, but returns to action when it hosts Hartford at noon Dec. 31.
“It is great to see Caleb play this close to home,” Ginyard said. “I’ve been waiting for this chance to see him. He is an awesome player and I love him with all my heart.”
Note: Fields, who will enjoy the holidays with his family, planned to attend some Wildwood Catholic games at 7 p.m. Saturday against Notre Dame at Ocean City in the PBA Tip-Off Classic.
