Didi Gregorius beams during his introductory news conference in Philadelphia last week. Gregorius played in only 82 games last season upon his return from 2018 Tommy John surgery, but he expects a more typical season in 2020. Below, Gregorius and another Phillies newcomer, starting pitcher Zack Wheeler, try on their new gear.
PHILADELPHIA — Phillies manager Joe Girardi said during a news conference this month he would hit shortstop Didi Gregorius anywhere from third to fifth in Philadelphia’s batting order.
Gregorius, who was seated next to Girardi, smiled but appeared ready to fall off his chair.
“As long as I’m in the lineup, I’m happy,” he said. “That’s all I care about.”
The Phillies clearly expect big things from Gregorius on and off the field in 2020. The former New York Yankee also bet on himself this offseason.
He averaged 24 home runs per season from 2016-18 but underwent Tommy John surgery in fall 2018. Gregorius played in just 82 games for New York last season, batting .238 with a career-low .276 on-base percentage and 16 home runs.
Gregorius, 29, signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Phillies. He’s hoping for a bounce-back season and a long-term contract next offseason. Gregorius said he could see himself staying in Philadelphia for more than just this season.
“I didn’t have a really good year,” he said. “I’ll just take it one year at a time and then go from there. We’ll see what happens the next couple of years. I just control what I can control, have fun and play the game the right way. Whatever happens in the future happens in the future.”
The Phillies hope Gregorius solidifies the infield and the lineup.
Gregorius also is known for his ability to connect with teammates. He speaks four languages — English, Spanish, Dutch and Papiamentu, which is spoken in the Dutch Caribbean. The Phillies’ clubhouse seemed adrift at times the past two seasons.
“Being a good leader to me is just about being yourself,” Gregorius said. “There is no reason for me to fake being this guy and when I’m off the field I’m going to be a completely different guy. I’m just myself and I try to help other players because it’s a team, and you want the whole team to be good. This is not a one-man sport.”
The high expectations shouldn’t bother Gregorius. After all, he replaced Derek Jeter as the Yankees’ shortstop and thrived in a situation that could have broken the spirit of a less mentally tough player.
“I always said I didn’t replace him,” Gregorius said. “He retired after a successful career. I was just the guy who came after him. For me, it was go out there and play your best game, knowing not every day is going to be your day. You have to let go and come back the next game or next at-bat.”
It also won’t hurt that Gregorius and Girardi are big fans of each other. Gregorius played for Girardi with the Yankees from 2015-17. Girardi said Phillies general manager Matt Klentak didn’t let him speak to Gregorius during the negotiations with Philadelphia because he didn’t want to drive up the price.
“The most important thing for me about Didi is that he gets comfortable and he just does his thing,” Girardi said, “because when he does that, he’s special.”
Gregorius said he already had spoken with Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto about Girardi at a Nike event this offseason.
“I told him, ‘Joe is going to fight for you no matter what situation you’re in,’” Gregorius said. “He’s always going to be there for you, and he’s always going to back you up. That’s the guy you want on your side. J.T. said, ‘Yeah, I think we’re ready to go.’ ”
