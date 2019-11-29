The 2-9 Miami Dolphins don't appear to present much of a threat to the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, except for one thing: They have this 37-year-old quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick, 2-3-1 lifetime against the Eagles, put on a show against them last season, when he was with Tampa Bay.

Fitzpatrick hit somebody named DeSean Jackson for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of their Week 2 meeting, and Fitzpatrick never looked back. He finished the Bucs' 27-21 victory with 27 completions on 33 attempts, for 402 yards and four touchdowns. Tampa Bay was the fifth team Fitzpatrick had started for against the Eagles; Miami will be the sixth.

The Eagles have seen Fitzpatrick as a Ram, a Bengal (the day Donovan McNabb learned about ties), a Bill, a Texan, a Jet and a Buc.

"He's smart," Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said this week. "But they had DJac then. That's what it was, he was throwing it up (for Jackson)."

"You see him on film, time after time, at least two or three times a game, when it's third-and-long, a team may think they have perfect coverage or the perfect defense, and he breaks out and gets a first down," Eagles corner Jalen Mills said.

Mills recalls last year and the 402 yards vividly.

"He was airing that (expletive) out," Mills said. "He can throw the ball."

