Another Boselli brother is looking to make a name for himself on the college diamond.
After playing for National Junior College Athletic Association Division-II Mercer County Community College the last two seasons, 2017 Holy Spirit graduate Domenic Boselli will play for NCAA D-I George Washington University next season.
The 20-year-old said his time with the Vikings helped develop every aspect of his game.
"I would definitely say my hitting (improved the most)," said Boselli, of Ventnor. "I had a pretty good approach at the plate this year, (and) my defense definitely improved."
Boselli played left field on defense. At the plate, he batted .439 with 12 home runs and 58 RBIs. He led the team in all three categories.
For Vikings coach Fred Carella, this kind of production was somewhat expected. Older brothers Rob and Anthony also played for Mercer before making their way to Division I teams.
"We've had a lot of success over the last handful of years," Carella said. "That family has been a big part of it.
"(Next season) will be the first time in five or six years that there's not a Boselli hitting in the middle of our lineup."
Rob, who graduated from Holy Spirit in 2014, went to St. John's University after Mercer. He currently plays for the Greeneville Reds, a short-season minor league affiliate in the Cincinnati Reds' system. Anthony, a 2015 Spirit grad, recently graduated from Fairfield University after batting .335 in 60 games this season.
According to Carella, Boselli's athleticism is what truly stood out. The coach said he ran between a 6.8- and 6.9-second 60-yard dash. He's listed at 6 foot 2, 205 pounds.
"He's just a freak athlete," Carella said. "Since he got here, he put on a lot (of weight) and got a lot stronger and really worked on his game.
"When you step up to the field, he's one of the guys your eye's are on just because of his physical presence."
Boselli led the Vikings to a 36-16 record this season. They made it to the NJCAA Division-II Region XIX championship where they lost 9-2 to Lackawanna College.
Next year, he will play for a George Washington team that had three straight 30-win seasons for the first time since their six-season stretch from 2000 to 2006. The Colonials play in the Atlantic 10 Conference and are coached by Gregg Ritchie.
"I'm looking forward to playing better competition," Boselli said. "I'm just excited to get after it and start competing."
