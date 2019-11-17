Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Do not even compare this Eagles team to the one that played in the Super Bowl. This team is totally different.
I am sick and tired of hearing “we need to work on this” from the coach and the quarterback. You are running out of time to work on the problem.
I think the Eagles need to rethink their quarterback situation because the plan they have is not working.
Pam Burnell
Seaville
Wentz is now a veteran. He should know by now that you simply throw the ball away when in trouble and live for another play. He gives up too many yards holding on to the ball.
We should have dominated the first half. Pathetic defensive stand to open the second half.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
We came out and played great for the first half. But at 10-9 at halftime, you know that Brady and Belichick will adjust and come out and score.
They outcoached and outplayed the Birds in the second half. That’s why they are in the Super Bowl almost every year. We are just going to have to wait till they get too old to do it anymore.
With no WRs and no Howard, no offense for our Birds. But it was a real slugfest to the end.
Butch Sill
Absecon
After a strong start, the Eagles snatched defeat from the jaws of victory with almost three quarters of less than stellar football!
Wentz was off today, and his receivers were not much help.
The playoff run is fading fast.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
Leave it to Doug: Go away from the run game, the Patriots’ weakness. It was like watching Andy Reid all over again.
You sign Ajayi and don’t use him, but you use concrete-hands Matthews.
The defense came to play, and Wentz was his usual hot-and-cold below-average QB.
As long as we keep putting record profits in Jeffery Lurie’s pocket and hire a below-average GM, coaches and aging players, we will always be middle of the pack.
A disgusted Eagles fan!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
I’ve been the biggest Wentz supporter, but I’m done. He was just awful today and has been mediocre all year. Nick Foles has less talent but way more heart, and players follow him.
Wentz is missing the “it” factor. I hate to say it, but this team is in big trouble as we’re stuck with him for a long time.
Glenn Master
Ventnor
How does it happen that the offense seems to leave the building at some point during most every game? Wentz just seemed off most of the day.
The defense was just outstanding and kept it close. The lack of any threat from a wide receiver continues to haunt this team. This game was winnable literally up to the last minute, but they couldn’t put a decent drive together.
Terrible.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
Up 10-zip the, “Fly, Eagles, Fly” song was blaring loudly. That was it for the game.
You are more likely to see “the whistleblower” than you are to see Sproles, Peters or Agholor next year.
Time to look up Nick Foles’ number maybe? Heh heh.
Frank Murphine III
Millville
The only thing New England receiver Julian Edelman didn’t do Sunday was sing the national anthem or deliver my morning coffee.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
I am not going to be too critical of the Eagles this time. After all, the Patriots only beat the Eagles by seven points, and that says a lot considering the Patriots are a top-notch team.
On the down side, Wentz threw 40 times and only 20 were caught! That definitely needs to be improved. The offense needs work.
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
The Eagles blew there chance to be a legit contender today.
They gave the Pats a game in the first quarter and hung in there for the rest of the half followed by a pathetic offensive effort for most of the second half.
Sorry play selections most of the rest of the game. Maybe they should hire Tony Romo as offensive coordinator. at least he had an idea of what plays should be called.
he D played a good game. Best secondary effort this season.
I know they're banged up, but perhaps if they didn't have a soft training camp they would be more fit to last through the season.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
If I knew the Eagles would hold the Patriots to 17 points, I would think the Eagles would win the game. BuT the Eagles' offense after the first quarter was awful.
I haven't seen the stats, but I don't think an Eagles wide receiver caught a pass until it was desperation time late in the fourth quarter. The one advantage I thought they had was throwing the ball to Miles Sanders out of the backfield, but they didn't do it once.
Even Tony Romo said it on TV. Sanders was so open. Why didn't Pederson see it?
Another game the Eagles could have won. Chances for the playoffs this year took another hit. Must beat Seattle next week.
Ken Kryszczun
Galloway Township
Wentz and Pederson have been exposed. The Patriots schooled them. The Birds have no wideouts who can get open. Pederson can't call anything with any imagination. Much of the game involved the Rockette offense: 1-2-3, kick!
The defense is special, but they still can't cover Edelman. Losing the starting tackles didn't help.
Brian Vigue
Pleasantville
Come on, you really didn't think the Eagle were going to win this one.
Wentz was all over the field with his high throws and dirt passes.They started the game like they were shot out of a cannon, and then reality set in.
Defense played very good in the first half, but as usual they forgot there was a second half. This is not the team that won a Super Bowl, and with Wentz playing, it's going yo be awhile till that opportunity presents itself again.
So, Mr. Wentz, stay well. You only have six more to go.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
Most will be disappointed with the loss, but I see good things happening on the defensive side of the ball. That makes three straight games giving up less than 20 points, and that effort will lead to enough victories to get them to the important games in January.
Greg Jiampetti
Atlantic City
