PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles abandoned the run Sunday almost before the Atlantic City International Airport-based 177th Fighter Wing had completed its flyover of Lincoln Financial Field.
Running backs Miles Sanders and Boston Scott combined for 18 rushing attempts, including eight in the second half, while quarterback Carson Wentz threw 40 passes in a 17-10 loss to New England.
"We did struggle to get positive runs in the run game and sustain positive runs," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Monday during his livestreamed news conference. "It seemed like we would get one positive gain and then take a few steps back. But I can be more patient in the run game."
With leading rusher Jordan Howard sidelined with a shoulder injury, Sanders was expected to carry the offense. Instead, he had 38 yards on 11 carries, including just four carries in the second half. Scott had 26 yards on seven carries. Jay Ajayi never left the sideline.
"Whatever the play call is, I'm going to go out there and do my job," Sanders said Sunday. "I think (in the second half) we lost our focus and made it difficult for ourselves. I think we were shooting ourselves in the foot."
The 18 runs tied for the lowest output of the season among the team's running backs. The Eagles also had 18 carries in a 24-20 loss at Atlanta on Sept. 15. The Eagles are 4-1 in games when they have 30 or more rushing attempts.
Right tackle Lane Johnson's departure may have had something to do with the lack of offensive balance. He was forced out of the game in the second quarter with a concussion and replaced by Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
After he left, the Eagles didn't score again after taking a 10-0 lead.
"We still have a lot of confidence in Big V, but (having Johnson get hurt) is a loss," Pederson said. "You're talking about a Pro Bowl-caliber right tackle."
When Pederson leaned on the passing game, however, it sagged.
Carson Wentz was not sharp and received little help from a supporting cast that was missing wide receivers Alshon Jeffrey (ankle) and DeSean Jackson (abdominal surgery). Wentz completed just 50% of his passes (20 of 40) for 218 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions, five sacks and a fumble.
"He doesn't have to feel like he has to make all the plays," Pederson said. "Even though we ask a lot of him as the quarterback. Let the offense work and let guys around you make the plays. Maybe as the game progressed we all felt like maybe there was a little pressing going on. ... Let things unfold."
The guys around him didn't make any plays.
Despite the troubles, the Eagles still looked to be in position to at least force overtime when they reached the Patriots' 26-yard line with about a minute left in regulation. After three incompletions, Wentz fired a pass through a stiff wind toward wide receiver Nelson Agholor in the end zone, but the football slipped through his grasp.
"The ball did travel weird, but at the end of the day, it's the NFL, and you've got to find a way to track it down," Agholor said Sunday. "I thought I followed it, and on the way down I kinda hit the ground pretty hard and moved it."
The loss did not do much damage to the Eagles' season.
At 5-5, they are one game behind Dallas (6-4) in the NFC East race and trail Minnesota (8-3), Seattle (8-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-4 entering Monday) in the conference wild-card standings.
They will host the Seahawks on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
"It's part of the game," defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said Sunday. "You have to take the wins with the losses and the losses with the wins. It was a tough loss, but we have to get ready because we have another good football team coming in."
