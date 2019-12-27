PHILADELPHIA — Doug Pederson seems to agree with Eagles fans: A healthy Jordan Howard will not supplant Miles Sanders as the team's go-to running back, the coach said Thursday.
"I honestly don't think much has to change," Pederson said. "I think Jordan is a piece to the puzzle. I think he obviously can add depth, but Miles has been sort of the hot hand lately, and we want to keep that going."
When the Eagles released Jay Ajayi this week, it was clear they expected Howard to return from a six-game shoulder injury absence. Pederson said Howard was to be evaluated by doctors Thursday afternoon, "and the hope is he gets cleared."
Sanders, a second-round pick from Penn State, has more all-purpose yards than any rookie in Eagles history — 1,590 of them — after gaining 79 yards on 20 carries and catching five passes for 77 yards in Sunday's upset of Dallas. In the last four games, he is averaging 4.63 yards per carry (71 carries, 329 yards), with two touchdowns.
He also has blossomed in the passing game, which had lacked a dynamic weapon. Sanders has caught 20 passes in the last four games, for 173 yards and two more TDs.
Running back and returner Boston Scott, promoted from the practice squad, also has come through in Howard's absence. Asked if Scott will still have a role, Pederson said: "Oh, yeah, Boston Scott has done enough to still be involved. I think you still go in with Miles and Boston. Again, it goes back to Jordan just getting caught up, and I think more so physically getting back to game shape."
Sanders reiterated Thursday he welcomes Howard's return.
"The three-headed monster with me, him and Boston, I can't wait for that," Sanders said.
Pederson said right tackle Lane Johnson is "trending in the right direction."
"Hopefully, have a couple of days and see where he is at the end of the week," Pederson said.
Halapoluivaati Vaitai started the last two games, since Johnson suffered a high ankle sprain in the previous meeting with the Giants. Vaitai probably has played well enough that the Eagles might give Johnson another week to heal, looking toward a playoff game.
"He's done really well. He's really kind of settled into that role at the right tackle spot, the more reps he takes," Pederson said of Vaitai. "Because he's isolated in one spot now, he can focus on one spot, and it's really helped him, as opposed to getting reps on both sides and kind of bouncing back and forth."
Sweet 16
Carson Wentz is a few days away from finishing a 16-game season for the first time since his rookie year.
The Eagles' quarterback had his MVP-caliber 2017 season cut short Dec. 10, after tearing his ACL, and was sidelined last December with a back injury.
Wentz said he hasn't taken his health for granted as the team prepares for its regular-season finale against the Giants with a playoff berth on the line.
"I was just actually asked how I'm feeling, and I'm thankful, Wentz said. "Obviously, the last two years, I've been out at this point. To feel the way I do, to still be out here with the guys at this point in Week 17, it's a blessing, something I don't take for granted, and I'm excited to go hopefully get one more."
Wentz is on pace to set a career high in passing yards, just 32 yards shy of the 3,782 yards he threw for in his rookie season. He orchestrated game-winning drives in consecutive weeks against the Giants and Washington Redskins before beating the Dallas Cowboys in the biggest game of his career last Sunday.
Against Dallas, Wentz had 31 completions on 40 attempts, for 319 yards and a touchdown.
A is for Alshon
Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery had a disappointing season, catching 43 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns before being placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.
B is for Brooks
Guard Brandon Brooks rebounded from a ruptured Achilles late last season and an anxiety-related illness to make the Pro Bowl for the third straight season.
C is for Cox
Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox made headlines during the season when he called police to report an alleged break-in attempt at his home. The alleged intruder fled when Cox went to the door holding a shotgun.
D is for DeSean
The Eagles re-signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson to serve as a deep threat for the offense. After scoring a pair of long touchdowns in the opener, he missed most of the regular season with an abdominal injury.
E is for Elliot
Place-kicker Jake Elliott made his first 16 field goals this year, tying the franchise record, and is 19-for-21 on the season
F is for Fumbles
Quarterback Carson Wentz is tied for second in the NFL with 14 fumbles and seven lost fumbles.
G is for Greg
Wide receiver Greg Ward has been a pleasant surprise. He scored the winning touchdown against Washington with leaping, 15-yard catch.
H is for Hakim
Hakim Laws became an internet sensation for dissing Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor while helping to rescue children from a fire after an Eagles game. "My man just started throwing babies out. … And we were catching them, unlike Agholor."
I is for Injuries
The Eagles have been hit hard for the second straight year, especially at wide receiver, cornerback and running back.
J is for Josh
Eagles backup quarterback Josh McCown, 40, spent part of this season also serving as an assistant coach for his sons' high school team in Charlotte, North Carolina.
K is for Kelce
Eagles center Jason Kelce became a father for the first time earlier this season and was just named to his third Pro Bowl.
L is for Long snapper
Rick Lovato was named to the Pro Bowl last week for the first time. It was the first year long snappers were included in the voting by players and coaches. His five tackles this season lead all NFL long snappers.
M is for Miles
Rookie running back Miles Sanders has come on strong over the second half of the season. He owns the franchise record for career scrimmage yards by a rookie with 1,121 so far.
N is for Nate
Rookie offensive lineman Nate Herbig reluctantly bit into a spicy tortilla chip as part of the "Pacqui Chip Challenge" and ran out of the locker room like his throat was on fire.
O is for Orlando
Former Eagles cornerback Orlando Scandrick returned a fumble for a touchdown against the New York Jets, but he drew more attention for his critical comments about the Eagles after getting released.
P is for Practice Squad
Ward is among eight players on the current roster who were on the practice squad at one point this season, along with wide receiver Rob Davis, defensive tackle Bruce Hector, defensive back Craig James, guard Sua Opeta, tight end/wide receiver Joshua Perkins, running back Boston Scott and linebacker Alex Singleton.
Q is for Quality Wins
The Eagles don't have a lot of them this season. There top victories were a 34-27 win at Green Bay on Sept. 26 and a 31-13 triumph at Buffalo on Oct. 27.
R is for Running backs
Injuries have hurt this unit. Corey Clement and Darren Sproles are out for the rest of the season. Jordan Howard has missed five straight games.
S is for Scott
Running back Boston Scott has emerged as a versatile, valuable weapon for the offense as a runner and receiver.
T for Trout
Mike Trout, a Millville High School graduate and three-time American League Most Valuable Player, is an Eagles season-ticket holder who posts "Fly Eagles Fly" on Twitter before every game.
U is for Underachieving
The Eagles were predicted by many to be Super Bowl contenders before the season but have struggled to remain in playoff contention.
V is for "Big V"
Tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai has developed into a reliable backup at both left and right tackle.
W is for Wentzylvania
The mayor, Carson Wentz, signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension before the season. He's enjoyed a solid year to date with 25 TD passes against seven interceptions, but has been hurt by 14 turnovers. Not making the playoffs could prompt talk of impeachment.
Y is for Youth Movement
The Eagles have a whopping 30 players on the 53-man roster who are age 25 or younger. That's compared with 23 at this point last season.
Z is for Zach
Tight end Zach Ertz's statistics are down from last season, but he still leads the team with 84 receptions and has a chance to top 100 for the second straight year.
