Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) walks off the field late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson hasn’t lost hope.
Despite Sunday’s ugly 37-10 loss at Dallas, he still says the team is capable of winning the NFC East and getting to the playoffs.
“We’re only 3-4, and we’re a game out of first place in our division (behind the 4-3 Cowboys) with a lot of football left,” Pederson Monday in a livestreamed press conference. “By no means are we pushing any panic buttons. We’re one game out of first place in our division. We win our division at the end of the year, most likely you’re in the postseason.”
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
If the Eagles win the NFC East, they are guaranteed a spot in the postseason, yes. But they seemed a long way from being considered playoff contenders against the Cowboys.
They played lousy, which some players attributed to a lack of accountability.
“Everybody will be held accountable,” tackle Lane Johnson told NBCSportsPhiladelphia on Sunday. “You know, little stuff that slides during the week, things like being late to practice, late to meetings, late to this and that. I think that will maybe creep into the games.”
The Eagles made some personnel moves Monday in an apparent effort to shake things up. Cornerback Orlando Scandrick and defensive tackle Akeem Spence were released while the team signed defensvie tackle Anthony Rush off Oakland’s practice squad.
Scandrick, who spent 10 seasons with Dallas, played in 36 of the team’s 70 defensive snaps (51 percent) against his former team. He had three tackles but made no effort to stop Cowboys wide receiver Tavon Austin on his 20-yard touchdown run on Dallas’ first possession.
Spence registered two tackles while playing 47 snaps (67 percent).
By cutting Scandrick, the Eagles made room for cornerback Sidney Jones in the lineup.
Jones, a 2017 second-round draft pick, didn’t play a single snap against the Cowboys, despite not being listed on the injury report, an indication he’s not a favorite of Pederson and defensive cooordinator Jim Schwartz.
He sat the bench while Jalen Mills played for the first time in a year along with Rasul Douglas, Scandrick and former practice squad member Craig James.
“We had Jalen back this week, so it was great to see him out there,” Pederson said. “Rasul on the other side. That was the game plan going in. Sidney is fine. He’s OK.”
The Eagles offense was just as inept.
Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 16 of 26 passes for 191 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a lost fumble.
“We didn’t show up,” Wentz told the team’s web site Sunday. “They beat the crap out of us and we’ve got to be better. But like I said, I’m confident that we’ll get things fixed. This is a ticked off group. We’re going to rebound from it.”
They don’t have much time to do so.
The Eagles end a streak of three straight road games at Buffalo (5-1) next Sunday. The season also features upcoming games against Chicago (3-3), New England (6-0), Seattle (5-2) and a rematch with the Cowboys.
There is no room for error.
“What are we going to do?” Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham told the team’s web site. “How are we going to respond? Are we going to tank? Because this is going to define our season.
“We just have to keep this belief system. We can’t worry about what the outside noise is talking about. Forget the outside noise. They are not doing any of the stuff we are doing. We just have to go out here and play.”
APTOPIX Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
APTOPIX Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
APTOPIX Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
APTOPIX Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Eagles Cowboys Football
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.