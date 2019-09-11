PHILADELPHIA — Defensive tackle Akeem Spence has never been on a playoff team in his seven-year NFL career.
He's thrilled to have the opportunity to end that slump with the Eagles this season.
"I'm all smiles now," Spence said after his first practice with the team Wednesday. "I can tell they have a winning culture, a winning attitude here. I'm happy to be a part of it and contribute any way I can."
At this time a week ago, Spence was home in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, working out in hopes that some NFL team would give him a chance. Miami released him at the end of the preseason, and he had yet to catch on with another team.
The Eagles called Monday morning, a day after defensive tackle Malik Jackson suffered a serious foot injury in Sunday's 32-27 victory over Washington. Jackson was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury to his left foot and will likely miss the rest of the season.
Spence, 27, worked out for the Eagles on Tuesday and agreed to terms on a one-year contract.
"That was the first time in my career that I've ever been in that situation of not playing on opening day," Spence said. "It was very humbling. Sitting there watching, I was champing at the bit to get an opportunity, and the Eagles gave me one."
The 6-foot-1, 302-pounder will join Fletcher Cox, Tim Jernigan and Hassan Ridgeway in the rotation at defensive tackle.
Cox, a four-time Pro Bowler, is considered among the best interior defensive linemen in the league, along with Los Angeles Rams standout Aaron Donald.
"Who wouldn't want the chance to play with Fletcher Cox?" Spence said. "Whenever you get that opportunity, you have to jump on that, man."
If he can pick up defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's system fast enough, he could get some playing time Sunday night at Atlanta. He'll get some help from Eagles defensive special assistant Matt Burke, who coached Spence as the Dolphins' defensive coordinator last season.
Cox, Jernigan — who had the Eagles' only sack against Washington — and Ridgeway figure to get the bulk of the snaps, but Spence could be in there for a few plays.
"It's realistic," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday. "He's a big, physical guy and can be disruptive. He definitely fills the need that we have there at that open spot. He will give us some really good minutes as a fourth tackle."
Spence has played in 88 regular season games during stints with Tampa Bay (2013-16), Detroit (2017) and Miami (2018). He has 177 career tackles and 10½ sacks.
The 2016 Buccaneers and 2017 Lions finished 9-7 those seasons, but failed to qualify for the playoffs. The Eagles, meanwhile, reached the postseason in 2014, 2017 and last season, obviously winning the Super Bowl two years ago.
"I just got here, but I'm already impressed with the way they do things," Spence said. "It's a very businesslike approach and I'm really looking forward to playing here."
He said he watched a number of games on Sunday, including Miami's embarrassing, 59-10 loss to Baltimore.
Spence was released by the Dolphins in late August, but harbored no ill will against them.
"I felt bad for those guys because I know how hard they worked during training camp," Spence said. "No one wants to go through a game like that. I feel for them. They're better than that."
Note: According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson reached a top speed of 21.4 miles per hour during his 51-yard touchdown reception Sunday. The 32-year-old was the third-fastest player in the league Sunday, trailing only New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (21.76) and Tennessee defensive back Malcolm Butler (21.5).
"Pretty good for 32, right?" Jackson said Wednesday.
