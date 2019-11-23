Providing inspiration

Former USC long snapper Jake Olson (right), who is blind, visits with Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato (center) and place-kicker Jake Elliott at the NovaCare Complex Tuesday.

 DAVID WEINBERG Staff Writer

Background: Wears No. 45. ... 6-foot-2, 249 pounds ... 27 years old. ... Fourth season with Eagles after replacing injured Jon Dorenbos during 2016 season. ... Just signed a four-year extension through 2023 season. ... Played at Middletown South High School in Middletown Township, Monmouth County, and Old Dominion University.

Does Middletown South play on Thanksgiving?

Oh, yeah. We play Middletown North every year. It’s a very big deal. There’s usually 3,000-4,000 people at the game. We beat them every year I was there.

What did you usually do after the game?

The game was usually at 10 a.m., then we’d all go over my Aunt Margaret’s house for Thanksgiving dinner. I used to love the turkey and cranberries we had there.

Who does the cooking?

My dad (Rick) always does the cooking. He’s been doing it since I can remember and always does a great job.

