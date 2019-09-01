The Philadelphia Eagles were so disappointed in rookie Clayton Thorson's performance in the preseason that they opted to add another young quarterback to their practice squad.
Former New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta was among nine players who agreed to terms with the Eagles on Sunday. NFL teams are permitted to carry 10 players on the practice squad.
Thorson, a fifth-round draft pick out of Northwestern University, signed with Dallas' practice squad later Sunday.
Thorson was drafted as a potential backup to starter Carson Wentz but struggled with consistency during training camp and the preseason. He completed 30 of 62 passes for 266 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.
Of the 11 quarterbacks chosen in the 2019 draft, Thorson was the only one who did not earn a spot on the regular-season roster of their respective team. The Eagles chose to keep 40-year-old Josh McCown and injured Nate Sudfeld as Wentz's backups.
"We've got to do what's best for our football team and build our team the way we see fit," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said Saturday in quotes provided by the team. "We are not just going to keep guys on the team because we draft them in a certain round."
Lauletta, the Giants' fourth-round draft pick in 2018, gets to join his hometown team. He grew up less than 40 miles from Philadelphia in Downington, Pennsylvania.
Lauletta, who played for the University of Richmond, had a strong preseason for the Giants, completing 37 of 62 passes for 453 yards with four TDs and no interceptions. But the Giants opted to keep veteran Alex Tanney as their third quarterback behind Eli Manning and rookie Daniel Jones.
Seven of the other eight players signed to the Eagles' practice squad Sunday were with the team during training camp and the preseason. Wide receiver Greg Ward rejoined the team after surprisingly going unclaimed in waivers. Ward had an impressive preseason with six receptions for 87 yards and a TD but lost out to Mack Hollins for a spot on the Eagles' regular-season roster.
The Eagles' practice squad also includes tight end Alex Ellis, defensive tackle Bruce Hector, rookie guard Sua Opeta, tight end Joshua Perkins, running back Boston Scott and linebacker Alex Singleton. They also signed rookie wide receiver/returner Marcus Green, a sixth-round draft pick of Atlanta.
They had hoped to sign former Army offensive lineman Brett Toth, who was granted permission to postpone his military service to play in the NFL, to the practice squad, but he was claimed off waivers Sunday by Arizona.
In other moves, former Eagles running backs Josh Adams and Wendell Smallwood signed with other teams Sunday.
Adams, the Eagles' leading rusher last season with 511 yards and three touchdowns, joined the New York Jets' practice squad. Smallwood, who emerged as a reliable runner, receiver, returner and blocker in three seasons with the Eagles, signed with Washington as a member of their 53-man roster. The Eagles open the regular season against the Redskins next Sunday.
Note: Linebacker Brandon Bell (Oakcrest High School), quarterback Joe Callahan (Holy Spirit) and rookie linebacker Anthony Stubbs (Millville) remained unsigned after being released by Carolina, Baltimore and Cleveland, respectively, the previous two days.
