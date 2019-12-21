Background: Fourth season as head coach of the Eagles. ... 51 years old. ... Spent 10 seasons (1993-2004) as an NFL quarterback with Miami, Green Bay and the Eagles. ... Played for the Eagles in 1999 ahead of rookie Donovan McNabb. ... Was an assistant coach for the Eagles for four seasons (2009-12) under Andy Reid. ... Played for Ferndale High School (Washington) and Northeast Louisiana (now Louisiana-Monroe). ... Avid golfer. ... Married with three sons.
Your wife (Jeannie) mentioned after the Washington game that wide receiver Greg Ward was her favorite player. Why is that?
She’s got a lot of favorites. My boys and my wife are around the team a lot. It’s part of the family atmosphere we’ve established. Greg’s personality and the conversations they’ve had makes him her favorite.
When you look back on this season, how will it compare with the other three years of your tenure?
We battled through that first year, and everyone knows how we did year two (winning the Super Bowl). We also had high expectations in year three and four. This year has been unique from an injury standpoint like last year. We need to find some answers and fix some things.
Are you counting on the fans to help out Sunday?
The players feed off the crowd. I look back to our first year. We were 5-9 at the time and had the Giants and Cowboys remaining. The crowd really showed up and helped us get to 7-9. At 4:25 p.m., we’re going to need everybody in there loud and on their feet yelling and screaming. That’s an advantage for us.
— David Weinberg
