Background: 5-foot-10, 195 pounds ... 23 years old. ... First season with Eagles after being signed as an undrafted free agent. ... Originally signed with Minnesota after the draft ... Made his defensive debut at Green Bay and had a key pass deflection near the end of the game. ... Played for Edwardsville High School (Illinois) and Southern Illinois University.
I noticed the medal you wear with a football helmet and a cross on it. What's the significance?
Along with my family, God and football are the things that mean the most to me. I got the necklace a couple of years ago and have been wearing it ever since.
When did you start playing football?
I was 7 years old. My brother (Cameron) was already playing, and my uncle (Kenneth Nash) got me started. He taught me a lot about the game and helped coach me, too. Unfortunately, he passed away."
Were you strictly a football player growing up?
I played baseball in Little League but stopped once I got to high school. I played football, and I ran track. I was a sprinter and ran the 400 and 100 (meters).
