Background: 6-foot-1, 218 pounds ... 25 years old. ... Wears No. 50 ... First season with Eagles after being acquired in a trade with Atlanta last week in exchange for S Johnathan Cyprien. ... Made his Eagles debut on special teams in last Sunday’s 31-6 victory over the New York Jets ... Falcons third-round draft pick in 2017. ... Played for John Curtis High School in River Ridge, Louisiana and for Louisiana State University.
Did you know you drew quite a bit of attention for your dance in the locker room while with the Falcons after they beat the Eagles?
That was a big win for us and we were celebrating. No matter what, I’m always having fun.
Were you surprised to be traded?
I was trying my best to stay calm when it happened, but it was still a shock. I had been in two (defensive) systems in two years with Atlanta, so it was for me to have a fresh start.
Do you know anyone on the Eagles?
I played at LSU with (injured cornerback) Jalen Mills. He was the first person to call me after I got traded and he gave me some advice on a place to stay and things like that.
